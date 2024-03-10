Dancing On Ice 2024 final: Miles Nazaire favourite to win

Dancing on Ice 2024 is coming to an end with its grand final – and Miles Nazaire has been named the favourite to win.

For the past few weeks, we’ve seen the likes of Amber Davies, Ricky Norwood and Roxy Shahidi take to the ice to show off their best moves.

However, it is Ryan Thomas, Adele Roberts, Miles and Greg Rutherford who have become finalists – with one taking home the trophy on Sunday (March 10).

And now, the bookies reckon it’ll be reality star Miles who is crowned the 2024 champion.

Dancing on Ice 2024 final: Favourite to win

Made in Chelsea star Miles has been wowing the nation, and the judges, each week, along with partner Vanessa Bauer. And it seems like the hard work will pay off for Miles as he’s been tipped to win the whole series.

The bookies have chalked up Miles to take home the crown with odds of 5/4 odds (44% probability). Betfred has put Greg next with 9/4, followed by Adele Roberts at 4/1 and Ryan Thomas at 6/1.

Miles on Dancing on Ice 2024

During last week’s semi-final, Miles performed to Michael Bublé’s Feeling Good. The routine went down a treat with the judges. Ashley Banjo awarded them a 9.5 and they got a nine from the other judges – Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

But Miles and partner Vanessa appeared a little put out. That’s because, viewers reckon, the Vanessa and Miles were after a 10. Still, the pair managed to make it through to this week’s epic final at the weekend.

Are Miles and Vanessa from Dancing On Ice dating?

During his time on Dancing On Ice, rumours have suggested that Miles and Vanessa are close behind the scenes.

Body language expert Darren Stanton recently told Betfair Roulette of Miles and Vanessa: “Miles and Vanessa are very tight and they seem to be going from strength to strength. They are definitely in the running for the final. Their intensity levels, as well as trust in one another, go through the roof every time they perform.”

However, during an appearance on Lorraine in February, the pair insisted they were just good friends. Miles said: “Of course there’s going to be speculation of a romance – it’s fun and it’s nice. But also we really want to show how much work we’re putting into this and we don’t want it to be taken away like ‘oh it’s a new couple.’ We have such an amazing friendship.”

