Holly Willoughby’s next role ‘revealed’ as Dancing On Ice 2024 ends: ‘She’s been linked to Strictly time and time again’

The latest Holly Willoughby news has seen the TV presenter tipped to enjoy a stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

As the 2024 series of Dancing On Ice comes to an end, so too does Holly’s return to our screens.

So what’s next? Well, the bookies have an idea and it could mean a move to the Beeb and its famous dance show.

Holly Willoughby will be at a loose end after Sunday’s Dancing On Ice final (Credit: Splash News)

Holly Willoughby news: Strictly calling for Dancing On Ice host?

According to Gambling.com TV betting expert, James Leyfield, Holly is most likely to join the BBC series Gladiators. Her husband Dan Baldwin is the brains behind the reboot.

James said: “Dan is at the helm of the recently rebooted BBC series Gladiators, and it is just 6/4 that Holly joins the presenting line-up for the next series.

“The revamped show is currently co-hosted by father-and-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh. But Holly and Bradley are known to have great chemistry together, and have even presented together before. But could they reunite on Gladiators?”

It’s just 8/1 with the bookies that she joins the cast or replaces either Tess Daly or Claudia Winkleman.

However, a more glittering TV role could also await. James continued: “But if Holly fancied taking to the stage for a different type of performance, then why not Strictly Come Dancing?

“She has been linked to the BBC show time and time again, and it’s just 8/1 with the bookies that she joins the cast or replaces either Tess Daly or Claudia Winkleman as one of the Latin and ballroom programme’s co-hosts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Will she leave ITV entirely?

Should she join the BBC show, it could spell the end of her time on ITV – and she is just 2/1 to leave the channel altogether, as her former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield did last year.

Elsewhere, a role on a soap could be on the cards if she decides to follow up on her Midsomer Murders role. Holly is 10/1 to join Coronation Street, EastEnders or Emmerdale. She’s also 4/1 to follow the likes of Cheryl onto the West End stage in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

With Dancing On Ice coming to an end this weekend (Sunday 10), the world of stage and screen is Holly’s oyster!

Read more: Dancing On Ice viewers stunned by Holly Willoughby’s ‘new look’

Join the debate on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK