Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp horrified over X-rated moment they ‘never quite recovered from’ 

Phil Spencer previously recalled a time that he and Kirstie Allsopp were left “freaked out” following an X-rated discovery.

The property hunting duo have been regulars on screens for more than two decades, thanks to shows such as Love It Or List It – which returns tonight (July 12) – and Location, Location, Location.

And a few years back, Phil shared the rather racy moment that happened while filming one of their Channel 4 shows.

The pair have worked together for years (Credit: Channel 4)

Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp’s X-rated discovery

With Phil and Kirstie hosting their TV shows for more than two decades, the pair have seen their fair share of houses and no doubt some unusual belongings. But according to Phil, there was one time when he and Kirstie were left speechless after they came across a rather racy item.

In 2018, Phil revealed his shock after a “very large” sex toy was discovered in one of the houses they were filming at.

Kirstie and Phil came across an X-rated item (Credit: ITV)

‘We freaked out’

At the time, the Channel 4 team was on a break. The cameraman then put the camera down under the bed.

“The director suddenly went: ‘Oh my God, what’s that? Under the bed there was a very large sex toy, the size of a cucumber,” Phil shared, as The Sun reports.

He went on: “And that’s what the camera was looking at under the bed. We freaked out.”

It was the size of a cucumber.

And it turns out there was more evidence of saucy antics taking place in the bedroom.

Phil explained: “Then of course we started to look around the room. And there were two handprints on the mirror behind the bed. We’ve never quite recovered from it.”

Phil and wife Fiona

Away from the hit shows, Phil is loved-up with his wife Fiona.

Phil and Fiona – who is Australian – first met in 1995 while they were on a “drunken night out”.

“We met in the Ministry of Sound. Which is not the place where you usually meet your one true love,” Phil told The Independent 2018. He then added: “I wouldn’t say I was a raver.”

After getting married in 2001, Phil and Fiona then went on to have two sons together – Jake, 21 and Ben, 17.

Kirstie, meanwhile, tied the knot with long-term partner Ben Andersen in a surprise secret wedding in January. And it was such a surprise that Phil wasn’t even able to attend!

