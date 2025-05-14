Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp tied the knot earlier this year – but why was her TV husband Phil Spencer notably absent from the big day?

The TV star revealed she’d got married back in January.

In pictures obtained by the Mail On Sunday, Kirstie and now-husband Ben Andersen could be seen tying the knot in a secret ceremony in London. Kirstie and Ben have been together for 21 years. They share two sons – Bay and Oscar.

Kirstie Allsopp marries long-term partner

The wedding, which guests reportedly only found out details about last minute, took place at the Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair.

The chapel itself is famous, having featured in iconic rom-com Love Actually. The venue also has special significance for Kirstie, as it is where a memorial service for her late father, Charles Allsopp, 6th Baron Hindlip, was held last June.

The couple said their vows in front of 80 guests. Many only found out the wedding was happening late in the day. In fact, details were kept so under-wrapped that her co-star, Phil Spencer, couldn’t even make it.

The star married earlier this year (Credit: Sarah Millican / YouTube)

Kirstie Allsopp talks wedding joy

Kirsite spoke to the Mail about the big day “On Thursday, Ben and I were married at The Grosvenor Chapel, where my parents and grandparents were married, and where we celebrated my father’s life in June,” she said.

“We had with us a small group of close friends and family who only heard about the wedding on Monday. We already had a big party planned to mark Ben’s birthday, so most of our guests thought that’s what they were coming to celebrate, and we did just that, with lots of food, drink, and dancing and all my nephews and nieces running around, having a ball,” she continued.

The star shared some pictures from her big day (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Why Phil Spencer didn’t attend

As their TV show Location, Location, Location turns 25, Kirstie and Phil recently revealed that they don’t socialise together outside of work. There’s no beef there, they insist. Instead, Kirstie told The Telegraph: “We don’t socialise, because we work so much together.”

Phil added: “But we’re very, very fond of each other. There’s no one else who’s been through this experience. I put Kirstie among the most important people in my life.”

Kirstie then commented: “In the most significant parts of our lives, we’ve been there for each other. I think Phil was one of the first people I ever told I was pregnant.”

The invite came a bit too late in the day for Phil, it seems (Credit: ITV)

So why wasn’t he at the wedding?

Speaking at the time, Kirstie explained: “The flowers, the catering, the order of service and the lighting were all done by people I have worked with over the years who kept it all secret and put together an amazing event at very short notice, though because of that short notice some beloved friends and family couldn’t be there, including Phil.”

Channel 4 airs a Location, Location, Location 25th anniversary special on Channel 4 tonight (May 14) from 8pm.

