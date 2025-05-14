Inside Phil Spencer and wife Fiona’s romance – meeting on ‘drunken’ night out; begging her to move to England; doppelgänger son

Phil Spencer and TV wife Kirstie Allsopp have one of the most beloved partnerships on television – but who is his real-life wife?

The property hunting duo TV have been regulars on telly screens for more than two decades, thanks to their programmes like Love It Or List It and Location, Location, Location – which returns with a 25th anniversary special tonight (May 14).

Away from the hit shows though, Phil is loved-up with his wife Fiona. But where did they first meet? How many children do they have? And why did they leave their reported multi-million pound London pad?

Here, ED! takes a look inside Phil and Fiona’s romance…

The TV star has been married to Fiona for years (Credit: Channel 4)

Phil Spencer and wife Fiona

Phil and Fiona – who is Australian – first met in 1995 while they were on a “drunken night out” at London’s iconic Ministry of Sound nightclub.

“We met in the Ministry of Sound, which is not the place where you usually meet your one true love,” Phil told The Independent in 2018.

He added: “I wouldn’t say I was a raver.”

Phil also revealed that at first, Fiona wasn’t too keen to move from her native Australia to England. So much so, that it took him six years to get her on board.

“Fiona is Australian and we married in 2001. Before that we were together for six years, which I spent persuading her to live in England,” the presenter shared.

Phil’s lookalike son

After getting married in 2001, Phil and Fiona went on to have two sons together – Jake, 21 and Ben, 17.

Recently, Phil shocked fans when he shared a photo of himself posing next to his rarely-seen eldest child Jake.

In February, Phil was joined by Jake in New Zealand, while he was filming his show, New Zealand’s Best Homes.

Taking to his Instagram, Phil uploaded several snaps of him and Jake on set. And fans were floored over the likeness between the pair.

“He’s your doppelganger!” declared one person, as someone else said: “He is the image of you Phil.” A third agreed: “Your son is your double.”

Phil and wife Fiona’s home

When Phil’s not up and down the country for his shows, he can be found at his lush countryside estate.

In 2015, Phil and his family swapped a six-bedroom house in London, reportedly worth £3.6 million, for an idyllic reported £3.3 million pad in Hampshire.

Daily Mail reports that the property boasts 10 acres of land, a cinema, tennis court and gym. But that’s not all, each one of the six bedrooms reportedly has its own en-suite.

As for why Phil decided to move out of London after 25 years, he said that it was for a “change of life”.

He he told The Mirror: “I’ve loved living in south-west London for [the] past 25 years but have moved to Hampshire for a change of life – children getting older and changing schools etc.

“I was born and bred in the countryside so excited about having space, nature [and] greenery around us. Two ponies and six chickens have already joined the family!”

Location, Location, Location airs on Wednesday (May 14) from 8pm on Channel 4.

