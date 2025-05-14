Phil Spencer faces fresh backlash over trophy hunting past as he appears on This Morning

This Morning fans were unimpressed to see TV star and one-time hunting fan Phil Spencer on their screens today (May 14) after he previously shot a deer and boasted about it.

The Location, Location, Location star appeared on the daytime programme today (May 14) alongside co-star Kirstie Allsopp to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary. However, viewers fumed after they were recalled his trophy hunting antics.

Phil Spencer leaves viewers fuming over trophy hunting past

In 2021, Phil received backlash after a re-emerged video from 2011 showed him posing with a dead deer. At the time, he said: “I am absolutely chuffed to bits. It has been my ambition to shoot a deer for a very, very long time.”

Despite a wave of negative reaction at the time, Phil defended his actions.

I’m sorry if killing such a beautiful animal is difficult for some people to stomach.

“Around 100,000 deer are culled in the UK each year, not purely related to crop protection, but this is an absolutely necessary precaution against over-population. I took this particular animal home and it has since fed around 35 people,” he said.

“But I would also hope that anyone who enjoys eating any type of meat stops to appreciate that their chicken, sheep, cow, pig etc also had to die in order to end up on their dinner plate – and almost certainly had a less fulfilling life than this wild fallow buck did,” he concluded.

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer were on to discuss 25 years of Location, Location, Location (Credit: ITV)

‘Won’t watch any of his shows’

Despite the kill taking place almost 15 years ago, it seems many have not forgiven Phil and believe he shouldn’t have been allowed on This Morning because of it.

“Ban this animal murderer – why do they allow him on any more?” one user wrote on X.

“#thismorning should not have him on. And can’t understand why Channel 4 still employs him. I turned off when he appeared on This Morning and won’t watch any of his shows,” another person shared.

“Shot any deer recently Phil?” a third questioned in a shady manor.

“Used to like Phil, but I can’t be doing with anyone who kills animals. Psychopaths,” a fourth said.

As he prepared to host the phone-in with TV wife Kirstie, another posted: “I’m going to ring in to ask why Phil trophy hunt.”

