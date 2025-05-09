Phil Spencer shares his concerns for TV wife Kirstie Allsopp: ‘It’s awful to witness’

Phil Spencer has shared his thoughts on his TV wife Kirstie Allsopp’s many social media storms.

Phil, 55, and Kirstie, 53, have been pals for years and have regularly co-hosted several smash hit shows, like Love It Or List It.

Over the years, though, Kirstie has found herself involved in several controversies, particularly on social media.

Now, Phil has revealed it has been “awful” to watch Kirstie come under fire for speaking her mind online.

The presenter said he ‘feels desperately’ for Kirstie (Credit: YouTube)

Phil Spencer on Kirstie Allsopp’s controversies

It’s fair to say property expert and mum-of-two Kirstie is not afraid to share her thoughts and viewers regarding certain topics.

In 2018, she shocked fans when she revealed that if her children broke her rules about screen time, she would smash their device.

While last year, she divided people when she hit back at social media users criticising her over a decision relating to her son travelling.

But for Phil, he admitted it is “awful” to watch Kirstie receive backlash for speaking her mind.

Phil has shared his thoughts (Credit: Channel 4)

Phil says it’s been ‘awful to witness’

In a recent interview, Phil said: “I feel desperately for her because watching someone that you care about going through the c–p that she’s had to contend with is unpleasant for her and for people around her to see that. But somehow, she can’t help herself.”

He added to The Telegraph: “On one hand, she kind of enjoys it, and on the other hand, it’s awful to witness.”

As for how Kirstie feels about the uproar, she said: “Some of the controversies, I didn’t see coming. And people say, ‘Oh you generate them’. But I don’t.”

Kirstie’s wedding news

It comes after Kirstie revealed in January that she tied the knot with her property tycoon partner in a secret wedding.

In pictures obtained by the Mail On Sunday, Kirstie and Ben Andersen could be seen tying the knot in a secret ceremony in London.

Kirstie and Ben have been together for 21 years and share two sons together – Bay and Oscar.

The wedding, which guests reportedly only found out details about last minute, took place at the Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair. The chapel itself is famous, having featured in iconic rom-com Love Actually.

