Kirstie Allsopp takes to Twitter to apologise to people she ‘mowed down’ during mad rush to catch a train

Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp has taken to Twitter to apologise for her crazed behaviour following an eventful commute to work yesterday (November 2).

Taking to social media, the TV presenter described herself as “a lunatic” and apologised to anyone she “mowed down” on her way into Paddington train station.

The Location, Location, Location star revealed details of a crazed rush for the train (Credit: YouTube)

Kirstie Allsopp apologises on Twitter for ‘lunatic’ behaviour

Writing on her Twitter account (now X), the Channel 4 star described her hectic commute into work. This left her looking like a “lunatic” and begging with a station employee to be allowed onto her train.

“Apologies to anyone I just mowed down going through Paddington. I was the lunatic in a mac with wet hair shouting ‘sorry! sorry!’ and desperately pleading with the ticket gate operator when my ticket wouldn’t scan.

“I love my job and I’m very lucky to have it, but the travel is crazy,” she said.

Fans were tickled by the mental picture of Kirstie, with some sympathising in the comments below her post.

“This image of you did make me laugh,” said one fan. “Hope you’re all sorted now, Kirstie. Now…. big breath,” said another.

“You need a chauffeur,” joked a third. “Just buy a helicopter… problem solved,” laughed another.

Kirstie seriously injured herself in September (Credit: YouTube)

Kirstie Allsopp recovered following painful fall

This follows news of a fall Kirstie experienced in September – in which she tripped and fell down an entire flight of stairs.

:I should be out filming Location Location Location. Except yesterday, when we were in a pub in Stoke Newington, filming a chat with our lovely house hunters Beth and Rory, I went off to the loo,” Kirstie explained, at the time.

“And unfortunately I got something wrong and I ended up falling down an entire flight of stairs,” she continued.

“It was, I think without a doubt, the scariest thing and most painful thing I have ever done in my life and I feel immensely blessed to be lying here in bed and not having broken anything. I’m bruised and battered. I went and had an X-ray and a CT scan. And I’ve been looked over by a lovely doctor,” she finished.

