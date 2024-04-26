Jane McDonald warns fans ‘bring your tissues’ as she shares plan to pay double tribute to late mother and fiancé Ed on tour

Jane McDonald has shared some moving details about her upcoming tour. The beloved performer is heading to the stage later this year with her new tour, With All My Love.

The Cruising with Jane McDonald star is set to bring her fans sparkling performances all over the country. However, Jane does have some other plans in store for her tour dates.

Today on Lorraine (April 26), Jane joined Ranvir Singh to discuss taking to the stage again after suffering two losses.

Jane McDonald has shared some information about her upcoming tour (Credit: Lorraine / ITV)

Jane McDonald tour

The star could be seen sporting a patterned shirt complemented by her statement brunette locks styled into a waved hair-do, whilst chatting with Ranvir.

In the sit-down discussion, Jane touched on a string of topics. This included grief and loss. This is where she warned her fans that they should “bring tissues” to her shows, as she plans to pay some heart-wrenching tributes to her late loved ones, partner, Ed and her mum, Jean.

Jane explained: “I wrote a secondary song for my mother. I wrote a song called The Hand That Leads Me which is going to be a weeping moment in the show.

So get ready fans – bring your tissues!

“So get ready fans – bring your tissues! It’s me just sat acoustically at the piano. Playing this song for my mother and singing it. Then You Still Lead Me was the follow up but just as Ed became ill, I’d recorded that song so it’s got a double meaning.”

She continued: “But it’s for everybody, this is how I get through the show. I don’t think of it as my song, I think it is their song because there’s so many people out there that have gone through exactly what I have.

The star is embarking on her tour later this year (Credit: Lorraine / ITV)

Jane McDonald discusses journey with grief

“The songs are for you, not for me, and that’s how I get through it.”

Jane sadly lost mum Jean in December 2018. She also lost her fiancé, Eddie Rothe, to lung cancer in April 2021.

Discussing her journey with grief, Jane detailed: “You have to find your way of dealing with it, it’s not easy. It never leaves you either. Everybody thinks, ‘Oh, she’s back on track’.

Jane has candidly discussed her experience with grief (Credit: Lorraine / ITV)

“No, it never leaves you. I have to make a decision every morning what my day is going to be like, because you can go that way, or you can go that way.”

