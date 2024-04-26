In an emotional appearance on Lorraine, singer Jane McDonald shared her journey of coping with grief after the loss of her partner Ed and her mother.

Speaking to Ranvir Singh, she revealed how returning to the stage and music has helped her cope.

During the heartfelt interview, Jane opened up about the daily challenge of coping with loss and grief. The TV icon lost her mother Jean in 2018. Jane then suffered the loss of her fiancé Eddie Rothe in 2021.

Jane opened up about her grief (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald on Lorraine today

Jane opened up about dealing with grief and loss. She shared: “You have to find your way of dealing with it, it’s not easy. It never leaves you either. Everybody thinks, ‘Oh, she’s back on track’. No, it never leaves you.”

The singer continued: “I have to make a decision every morning what my day is going to be like, because you can go that way, or you can go that way.”

Jane also opened up about the conscious effort required each day to choose positivity over despair. She admitted: “I choose to go the positive way and it’s not always easy. It’s not always easy and if you have a bad day, that’s fine. Have a bad day. But in general, now I look at my life and I think, ‘I’ve got a lot more good days in my life than I have bad days now.”

However, despite the heavy subject matter, Jane continued by expressing her love for music and how it continues to help her process her feelings. She described how reconnecting with her band, writing new songs, and touring has given her “such joy and purpose,” and that her purpose is “to go out and entertain”.

Jane lost her partner Eddie in 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

Jane McDonald partner

An emotional highlight of the interview was Jane’s reflection on the time spent with Eddie, her partner of thirteen years.

Reminiscing about their relationship, she said: “I had the most amazing thirteen years with this man. That’s what I think of, how lucky and blessed I’ve been to have that time with him and know real love.”

Jane also shared some exclusive details from her upcoming tour. She revealed that she has written a new song to pay tribute to her late mother. Jane joked: “So get ready fans – bring your tissues!”

Despite the heartache Jane has suffered over the last few years, the interview ended on a high note. The singer revealed that she finally feels like she’s “back”.

“It’s the music and seeing the fans again on tour that are going to bring all that joy,” Jane continued. “That’s why I’ve called it ‘With All My Love’ because I love the [fans] so much and they helped me through such an incredibly difficult time.”

Read more: Jane McDonald announces new pantomime role in Robin Hood as she admits feeling ‘so excited’

Have you got your tickets yet? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.