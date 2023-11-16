Jane McDonald announces new UK tour and fans are thrilled: ‘I could cry, best day ever’

National treasure Jane McDonald has revealed some rather exciting news: she’s going on a UK tour!

The TV favourite, 60, has been entertaining audiences for decades. Starting out travelling the world as a cruise ship singer in the ‘90s, she soon became a household name.

Since winning the nation’s hearts, Jane became a regular face on TV – and has even been a Loose Women panelist. She’s also released 10 studio albums, 4 of which made the top 10. She has toured the world extensively too.

The TV star has left fans over the moon with her announcement (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald ‘so excited’ over latest announcement

Jane confirmed the news of her tour on her Instagram on Thursday (November 16). Taking to her social media account, she shared a gorgeous promotional pic of her for the tour.

The singer will be taking to the stage at over 20 theatres and arenas across the UK next year. Fans can expect all the hits and classics, as well as new material from the songstress.

“I’m so excited to officially announce my 2024 tour With All My Love. Visit my website to sign up now for pre-sale tickets!” She wrote in the caption.

Jane McDonald fans ‘can’t’ wait for 2024 tour

Fans were thrilled to hear that Jane is heading back on the road. Rushing to the comments section, one person penned: “I could cry, best day ever!”

Echoing their thoughts, a second added: “Yaaaaassssss! This is amazing news! Christmas present sorted!” A third proclaimed: “I’ll be there to see you Jane with my friends.”

Someone else chimed in and said: “Fabulous news Jane.” While a fifth smitten fan shared: “I will be there Jane 100%.”

Jane has opened up on her love life (Credit: ITV)

Jane ‘not looking for a man’

Despite Jane’s career being at an all-time high, this year she revealed the empowering reason why she isn’t looking for a man following the devastating death of her partner.

The TV treasure tragically lost her fiancé, Eddie Rothe, to lung cancer in March 2021. The couple, who had known each other since they were teenagers, had been engaged since Christmas Eve in 2008 but never married.

During an interview on Loose Women, she was quizzed on whether she has been on any dates since Eddie’s passing or even tried online dating.

Jane McDonald quizzed about love life

“No, I was very blessed to have a great relationship, and I don’t feel as if my life needs a man to complete it,” she told the ladies.

“I’m not saying I’m never going to date again, I think that would be lovely,” she continued. “But I don’t feel like I need someone in my life to make it complete.”

In the classic Jane style that we know and love, she then added: “I’m lucky I share a house with my mates… and not with my wind on a night! You know, I can’t be bothered anymore to hold it in.”

