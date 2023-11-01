The 2023 British Soap Awards saw a major change take place as the show saw a host shakeup occur this year.

Jane McDonald took to the stage to present this year’s awards to a star-studded audience.

However, now, ITV have now decided to cancel the 2024 British Soap Awards after this recent host shakeup.

Jane made a huge impression hosting the British Soap Awards (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald hosted the 2023 awards show

Usually, with exception of the pandemic years, the British Soap Awards airs on television every year.

The event sees starts from Britain’s most loved soaps gather in the audience and compete for some all important awards.

Normally, Philip Schofield hosts these awards but this year saw a huge host shakeup take place as Philip stepped down from all of his presenting duties following the news that he had a romantic involvement with a This Morning runner.

Due to this, Jane McDonald took to the stage and presented the 2023 awards instead.

As soap stars competed for the 2023 trophies, it was EastEnders who ultimately bagged themselves the big one – the award for Best Soap.

The soap awards won’t happen next year (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

2024 British Soap Awards cancelled by ITV

Now, ITV have confirmed that next year’s 2024 British Soap Awards won’t happen as expected.

The next British Soap Awards will now take place in 2025. An ITV spokesperson revealed to Metro.co.uk: “The British Soap Awards won’t be on air in 2024 but is set to return in 2025.

“The show was fantastically received in 2023, achieving consolidated figures of 2.9 million and doubling its audience year on year, so we look forward to the show’s return.”

ITV are yet to reveal the reason behind cancelling the 2024 awards, with the show continuing to bring in impressive viewing figures. Will you miss the soap awards being on next year?

