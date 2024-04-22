Jane McDonald has a new role – as Maid Marion in the pantomime classic Robin Hood.

Taking to Instagram, the singer and TV personality announced the news, saying: “I’m so excited to be joining The London Palladium’s annual panto – Robin Hood! I’ll be playing Maid Marion alongside an amazing cast.”

It’s fair to say that her followers were pretty excited by the news. One commented: “How fabulous, can’t wait to see you on that amazing iconic stage. What a booking,” while another said: “So can’t wait to see this, you will be amazing Jane. Lots of love Jane, always.”

One more replied: “Fabulous news, I’ll be along to cheer you on,” while another said: “Time to buy some flights to London I think!”

A couple did wonder if the spring was a little too early to think about panto, however, with one person saying: “Jane, it’s April, shhhhh.”

Among the others in the cast are actor and comedian Julian Clary, ventriloquist and America’s Got Talent winner Paul Zerdin, actor and presenter Nigel Havers, and actress and singer Marisha Wallace – who also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother this year.

Actors Rob Madge, Tosh Wanogho-Maud, and Charlie Stemp are also set to be involved.

There’s still a while to go, of course. The panto begins on December 7 this year, and will run until January 12, 2025. And in the meantime, Jane – who appeared on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World earlier this year – will be keeping herself busy.

She announced earlier this month that she’ll be on BBC Radio 2 during the May bank holidays, following her slot on the channel on Christmas Day. And, she’s set to tour the UK in the autumn. Her With All My Love tour will take her to over 20 venues around the country.

Jane caught up with some famous friends last week, too, seeing Take That perform in Leeds. She posted a photo of herself with Gary Barlow on Instagram and shared the caption: “Having a brilliant evening at the Take That This Life On Tour concert – thanks to the wonderful Gary Barlow for inviting me!!”

