ITV confirms This Morning summer presenting line-up as Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard replaced

This Morning viewers have reacted to the new summer presenting line-up on the ITV show – and it’s fair to say they are divided.

On Thursday (July 10), it was announced that hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley will be taking their annual summer break soon.

As a result, bosses have recruited several familiar faces to take the reins over the next six weeks. However, some people are not too impressed.

Ben and Cat are taking their break (Credit: ITV)

ITV reveals new This Morning summer line-up

The new This Morning summer line-up was announced on Thursday (July 10) on social media.

In a video, it was revealed that the likes of Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, Olivia Attwood, Rochelle Humes, Joel Dommett, Emma Willis and Andi Peters will be hosting the show.

But that’s not all, as Craig Doyle, Sian Welby, Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson will also be making appearances as hosts.

It gets worse and same boring rubbish.

The show’s official Facebook page captioned the clip: “This summer, get ready for the best staycation ever!

“Holiday from home as some of our favourite faces come together to entertain you. From sofa to sun lounger, brighten up your mornings with our all-star line-up this summer on This Morning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

This Morning viewers fume ‘it gets worse’

Rushing to the comments section, viewers soon shared their thoughts on the line-up.

“A long horrendous summer with loud, rude, screeching presenters. Such a shame as I used to love watching,” fumed one person.

Another viewer wrote: “The programme is in dire need of a complete makeover to entice viewers to watch again.” A third chimed in: “It gets worse and same boring rubbish.”

Sian Welby will be co-hosting This Morning over the summer (Credit: YouTube)

‘Look forward to watching’

However, others were more than happy about the news and shared their excitement.

One fan gushed: “Now there is something to look forward to. All will be well worth watching – yippee!”

Someone else penned: “Well I can watch This Morning for this time again, after not being able to watch with Cat and Ben.. Sorry just can’t take to them, but all the summer presenters I love. Look forward to watching again..”

Another This Morning viewer agreed: “Great summer line-up, especially Emma and Craig.”

Read more: Martin Lewis’ wife Lara Lewington cruelly trolled as she lands This Morning role

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.