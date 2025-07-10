Martin Lewis’ wife, Lara Lewington, was on This Morning today (Thursday, July 10) speaking to hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

However, the 46-year-old expert – who married Martin in 2009 – was targeted by cruel trolls during her appearance on the show.

Lara was on the show (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis’ wife Lara Lewington on This Morning

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Lara Lewington make an appearance to talk about the health benefits of AI.

The star has written a book called Hacking Humanity. She was on the show to discuss it, as well as “greatest innovation on Earth”, AKA, AI.

Lara went on to explain how people can use AI to help them live better, and how using AI can make health and medical treatment mor personalised for a patient.

Martin Lewis has blagged a job for his weatherlady wife as a tech expert?

She also revealed that early research, which AI and wearable technology is assisting with, is being used to detect dementia years before a diagnosis.

She also showed off some of the tech she’d bought in with her, including a device that can measure life expectancy, and Virtual Reality goggles that have been used to show patients what their body will look like if they decide to undergo surgery, or decide not to.

Lara was trolled by some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Lara trolled online

However, some viewers were more interested in cruelly trolling Lara, rather than listening to her fascinating segment. Some accused the star of only being on the show due to nepotism (what with her being Martin Lewis’ wife).

“Martin Lewis has blagged a job for his weatherlady wife as a tech expert?” one viewer tweeted.

“Mrs Martin Lewis Spousal Privilege Alert,” another wrote.

“I’ve heard of nepo babies, but this seems to be a nepo wife,” a third wrote.

Lara worked on Click for 14 years (Credit: BBC)

Lara Lewington defended by This Morning viewers

However, some viewers were quick to defend the star. “She Has Done A Tech Program For BBC News Till It Got Cancelled,” one viewer retorted, referring to Lara’s BBC show, Click, which covered news on technology.

“Lara worked on the BBC’s Click for years, she knows her stuff,” another said.

Lara began her career on Click in 2011 as a reporter, before becoming a presenter in 2018. She remained in the role until the show ended earlier this year.

She has also written a technology column for Women’s Magazine, and in 2023, she presented a BBC Radio 4 programme about editing on Wikipedia.

In 2023, she also landed the role of AI Agony Aunt on Lorraine.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

