Martin Lewis branded ‘not very loving’ to wife Lara by This Morning’s Ben Shephard

Martin Lewis came in for a bashing from Ben Shepherd today for “not being very loving” to his wife Lara Lewington ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The ITV1 show returned to screens on Tuesday (February 4) with Ben and Cat Deeley back at the helm. On the show, the pair spoke to Martin Lewis for all his money-saving tips.

But things took an awkward turn when the topic of Valentine’s Day came up in the conversation…

Martin Lewis called out for ‘not being loving’ to wife

On This Morning, Martin was on hand to answer any money-related questions from the viewers.

Before they got stuck into it, and with a Valentine’s Day gift segment up next, Cat and Ben quizzed Martin on his thoughts on the most romantic day of the year.

“Will you be buying anything for Valentine’s Day this year?” Cat asked Martin.

He replied: “No, I’m quite anti-Valentine’s Day.”

Ben then chimed in and quipped: “Because you’re not very loving!”

Martin not the ‘biggest fan’ of Valentine’s Day

Explaining himself, Martin continued: “It is a commercial construct to try and make us feel forced to buy stuff.

“If you want to get something, make yourself a voucher that says ‘I will give you a massage’ if you like, shall we phrase it that way!”

Then, plugging his own show, Martin added: “I would say on the 13th, the day before, my show is a Valentine’s special.

“It’s about the nine financial effects of marriage that people don’t know about. Then I have divorce experts on.”

Laughing, Martin quipped: “You can tell I am not the biggest fan!”

Martin Lewis and wife Lara

Martin is happily married to presenter and journalist Lara Lewington – who is famous in her own right.

The pair are long-time sweethearts are tied the knot in 2009. In 2012, they welcomed their daughter Sapphire Susan Lewis.

With Martin’s career skyrocketing over the years, so did Lara’s. She appeared on shows like ITV1’s Win, Lose or Draw, Brother’s Big Mouth, and The Weakest Link.

And in 2023, Lara, bagged a brand-new role on ITV’s Lorraine as the show’s first-ever AI agony aunt to help to solve technology problems any viewers are facing.

