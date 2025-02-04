Shocked This Morning host Ben Shephard shuts down 72-year-old escort’s explicit chat as viewers furious

This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley were left shocked today (February 4) as 72-year-old escort offered explicit details of her job live on air.

Caroline Vee lived 40 years of her life as a Christian, but put that aside to embrace her new life as an escort. And she wasn’t shy to give Ben and Cat all the details.

On This Morning today she shocked everyone by revealing how she went from Christianity to her new life after being propositioned by a younger rugby player. But viewers were left furious over her revelations. Especially after they aired soon after 10am.

This Morning host Ben Shephard urged Caroline to spare viewers some of the more racy details (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Ben Shephard interrupts explicit chat

Known as Busty Granny, Caroline explained she was enjoying her “nice little Christian life”. However, when she began to question her faith, she was propositioned.

At the time, she was 57 and hadn’t heard of anything that she was being asked about. And suddenly she was spending time with multiple men and even going to swingers’ clubs.

Caroline went into explicit detail on her private life, and described the first time she performed a certain sex act, receiving praise for her abilities.

We don’t need too many details.

The former florist admitted she earns £3,000 per month for “all of her services” – enough that she has already paid off her mortgage.

But as she began going into more detail, This Morning presenter Ben was forced to interrupt, telling her: “We don’t need too many details.”

The shock on Ben and Cat’s faces was nothing in comparison to the viewers reaction, though!

Caroline opened up about her unconventional job (Credit: ITV)

Fans furious about daytime TV comments

Taking to X, one wrote: “I’m no prude. But is a 72-year-old woman talking about this really suitable for morning TV?”

Another added: “She is going into way too much information for a Tuesday morning.”

A third penned: “I really don’t need to hear about a 72 year old doing this. How is this suitable for TV with young kids around?”

“It’s 10 past 10…” another furious fan commented.

However, Caroline, who appears on Olivia Attwood’s Getting Filthy Rich, wants to encourage other women her age to step out of their comfort zone and embrace sex work.

She said: “I’m never going to want another job again. I will carry on as long as I am able and as long as I enjoy it. I want more ladies of my age to think they can do that, just like I could.”

Read more: This Morning host denies being Masked Singer’s Pufferfish

Did you think the This Morning segment was acceptable viewing? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!