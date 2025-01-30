This Morning blasted over ‘distasteful’ female Viagra segment as guests leave studio to have sex

This Morning viewers have been left gobsmacked over a female viagra segment that aired earlier today, January 30. Fans of the show flocked to social media to slam the “distasteful” topic, with plenty stating it isn’t suitable for daytime TV.

Ben and Cat spoke with a couple who were ready to try a form of ‘female Viagra’ (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

This Morning fans fume over female Viagra segment

Ben and Cat Deeley told viewers today that they would be meeting a couple who would be testing whether female viagra actually works – live on air.

ITV host Cat explained: “It’s estimated that seven in 10 women have experienced low libido, and some over-the-counter supplements dubbed ‘the female Viagra’ claim to boost a woman’s sex drive in just half an hour.”

Ben Shephard shared that they would be speaking to one couple who would later give feedback live on air after testing libido boosting supplements during the show.

The presenters explained that guest Karen would take a form of Viagra at the beginning of the programme before heading off to a hotel with her partner, Ray.

The couple headed off to a hotel to try the libido booster (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

This Morning guests ‘test female Viagra’ live on air

Footage even saw the pair heading into a hotel room for the rest of the morning, with Ben quipping: “I feel like a proud parent.”

The couple later returned and shared whether the supplements had given them the boost they needed.

They detailed that the supplement gave Karen a tingly feeling, likening it to caffeine, and left her feeling more “amorous”. She even joked that the effects were still ongoing even after doing the deed.

She said: “We had a good result. It made Ray very, very happy. I think the effects haven’t worn off yet.

“I’ve got a little bit of a flutter and feel a bit tingly.”

Karen was pleased with the results (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

When questioned over the supplements impact on their racy rendezvous, partner Ray remained coy, teasing: “Maybe, maybe. What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.”

Regardless, Karen seemed pleased with the result and admitted that she would be taking the supplements home with her!

ITV viewers fume over racy segment

Unfortunately, fans weren’t so impressed with intimate experiment, with one stating: “Oh dear god, this is so [bleep] cringe. First Farage at the beginning, now Viagra. Are the producers looking for other jobs?”

Another fumed: “Christ almighty,” before dubbing the scenes “awful”.

“Is this how low this show can go? Sending a couple off to a hotel to see if the ‘female Viagra’ works? Utterly pathetic,” added a third and another said: “We really don’t need to know how the woman, who took the female Viagra, and her bloke got on. Especially not at lunchtime.”

“Thankfully I’m off to work. I’ll check the hashtag later for the Viagra results from the Travelodge,” commented another.

Despite the backlash, the racy segment wasn’t a new idea, in fact Richard and Judy did it first back in 1998 where they met with a string of couples ready to try Viagra. The couples then headed off to a hotel room to see if it worked – and it did!

Meanwhile, This Morning‘s resident health expert Dr Zoe Williams delved into the common issue of low libido in women. She explained: “For men, it can be instant, seconds. For women, it takes about 20 minutes, usually, for women to be ready for sex.”

She highlighted how this process can also be easily derailed, stating “Anything that interrupts that process, stress, an argument, if you’re a little bit annoyed with your partner from something earlier in the day, it’s really difficult.”

