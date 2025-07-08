Michelle Keegan’s fears over daughter Palma’s future: ‘She’s putting her foot down’

Actress Michelle Keegan is said to be “terrified” at the thought her baby girl Palma will follow in her parents’ footsteps and forge a career in showbiz.

Michelle – who has been back to work this week on a secret project overseas – welcomed Palma in March with husband Mark Wright.

However, while he shot to fame on reality TV and Michelle made her name on Coronation Street, it’s not said to be something the actress wants for baby Palma.

Michelle Keegan doesn’t want Palma to follow her into showbiz, it’s been claimed (Credit: Splash News)

Michelle Keegan ‘cold’ over baby Palma forging a showbiz career

Speaking to Heat, a source claimed: “Palma is so beautiful and, with Michelle and Mark’s jobs being in front of the camera, friends and family have been saying they should sign her up to an agency. More than a few people have said Palma appears to already be showing signs she could be a little performer. But it’s actually a terrifying thought for Michelle, and she wants to protect Palma at all costs. The idea of her entering showbiz is the last thing she wants.”

She can’t believe everyone is already talking about Palma’s future in the entertainment industry.

Michelle previously admitted that she doesn’t let her work on camera “dominate” her life. In fact, she shared that, away from the spotlight, she lives a “very boring and basic” life with Mark, adding: “But that’s how we like it.”

With Michelle returning to work four months after Palma’s birth, doting dad Mark is reportedly keen to be a stay-at-home dad so his wife’s career can soar. She’s currently in Bulgaria working on a mystery project.

Michelle is currently working on a secret project in Bulgaria (Credit: Instagram)

‘She’s putting her foot down’

The source went on to claimed: “While Michelle smiles sweetly at the suggestion when anyone has mentioned Palma growing up to be an actress or a star, it turns Michelle completely cold. She is really putting her foot down. She can’t believe everyone is already talking about Palma’s future in the entertainment industry. Michelle doesn’t want her going anywhere near it. She firmly believes she should wait until her daughter is at least 18 to do anything professional.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

‘Horror stories’

They went on to add that Michelle has heard “horror stories” about child stars. Instead, she’s said to prefer Palma builds her “strength of character” by taking on regular jobs, away from the spotlight, when the time comes.

“She feels really torn. She knows she can only shield Palma from so much and hates the idea of her getting the acting bug before she’s even turned into a teenager. She wants to give Palma as normal an upbringing as she can. Even though she knows it will be hard with her and Mark being in the public eye,” the source added.

ED! has contacted reps for Michelle for comment.

Read more: Proof disgraced James Argent is still very much part of Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan’s life

So what do you think? Share your thoughts on Palma’s future on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.