TV and radio star Mark Wright has reportedly said he will put his career on hold so wife Michelle Keegan can continue to soar.

The wholesome married couple welcomed their first child, daughter Palma Elizabeth Wright, on March 6. They have since remained in the headlines as they navigate being first-time parents.

Last week, Michelle and Mark took time out from work to celebrate Michelle’s 38th birthday in Marbella, where the pair were captured taking baby Palma to dinner with them.

Mark and Michelle became first-time parents in March (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mark Wright ‘happy to do things’ on Michelle Keegan’s terms

While both Mark and Michelle Keegan both juggle in-demand careers, sources have claimed that Mark is happy to work from home for his family.

According to Heat, Mark, 38, “made a promise to Michelle that for the foreseeable future”, telling her that he’s “very happy to do things on her terms”.

“It’s Michelle’s career that’s taking priority, and he wants to take a back seat and ensure that she gets everything she wants out of life,” the inside source said.

“He’s got a lot of business investments and ventures that he can run from home, so he doesn’t need to be jetting off everywhere like Michelle does. He’s told her that he will happily be a stay-at-home dad if she needs to be away filming,” they continued.

After celebrating Michelle’s big day last week in Spain, the source insisted the trip offered a glimpse of what they’re future could entail.

“They’ve been able to figuring a lot of stuff out – they could speak freely and be really honest without anyone getting involved. It’s been very emotional for both of them, because they’re still in their baby bubble – it’s all so new,” the source added.

ED! has contacted Mark’s reps for comment.

Mark fully supports Michelle’s choices (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michelle for Hollywood?

After becoming a household name for playing Tina McIntyre in Corrie, Michelle’s acting career has massively grown.

Last year, she starred in hit series Fool Me Once, which topped the Netflix charts. She also currently plays Erin Croft in Sky Max comedy Brassic and BBC drama Ten Pound Poms.

However, after a recent appearance at Cannes Film Festival, Michelle reportedly wants to star in a Hollywood movie next. Mark is said to be aware of “how ambitious Michelle is”. As a result, he’s happy to support her choice.

With Michelle’s career taking “priority”, Mark “doesn’t feel threatened” at all. As he continues to champion his wife, Michelle feels like “the luckiest woman in the world”.

