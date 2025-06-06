Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s lavish ‘£7k-a-week’ family holiday with baby Palma

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have enjoyed their first holiday with baby Palma – and it was a huge family affair.

“Princess P’s first family holiday,” the new mum, 38, posted, alongside numerous pictures of their sun-soaked trip.

Michelle Keegan gave birth to Palma, her first child with husband Mark, also 38, back in March. The tot is now three months old, and is already a little jetsetter…

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright – seen here on a previous holiday – have recently enjoyed a trip to Spain with baby Palma (Credit: Splash News)

Michelle Keegan takes baby Palma on first overseas trip

Earlier this week, Michelle celebrated her 38th birthday in Spain. Pictures in the tabloids showed the actress and husband Mark enjoying a stroll just outside Marbella, on mainland Spain.

However, it appears the trip was quite the family affair. Not only did Michelle and Mark take baby Palma on the trip, the TOWIE star’s siblings also came along for the ride.

As well as Michelle’s posts, Mark’s sisters Jessica and Natalya Wright have also posted. Jess’ son Presley was also in the pictures Natalya posted. He was seen alongside his cousins Joshua and Dustin – the sons of Mark, Jess and Natalya’s brother Josh.

The family stayed at a stunning resort on Spain’s Costa Del Sol (Credit: Instagram)

£7,000-a-week hotel

The family stayed at the SO/ Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort Hotel in southern Spain, down the coast from Marbella.

The five-star resort costs around £7,000-a-week staying on an all-inclusive basis in a two-bedroom family suite.

It’s a stunning hotel, sitting at the westernmost point of Spain’s Costa Del Sol. The hotel features a gorgeous pool, stunning restaurants, a spa and even has an on-site golf club.

Michelle shared pictures of the hotel’s stunning grounds and pool, surrounded by Balinese day beds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

Michelle’s back in her bikini

Just 12 weeks after welcoming her first baby, Michelle was back in her bikini during the break. She shared a picture of herself in a brown bikini, which she teamed with a white kafta.

She also wore a form-fitting pale yellow crochet dress from her collection with Very on the trip, posting it to her Instagram Stories. She shared: “Wore my latest Very collection every night on holiday. Which was perfect because my holiday packing was already done months ago.”

The actress looked sensational in her summer wardrobe (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle Keegan shares baby Palma’s holiday wardrobe

Baby Palma also looked super-stylish for her first trip abroad.

Michelle posted a picture of a white dress with bunnies on it hanging in the hotel wardrobe. She shared: “Loved hanging Palma’s outfit up like this every night before we went out.”

Natalya also shared a picture of Palma in a crochet romper suit dotted with daisy shapes. She was also seen being held by her mum while wearing a pretty pink gingham dress and a pale pink romper suit dotted with pretty white flowers.

Baby Palma’s holiday wardrobe was to die for (Credit: Instagram)

‘Smelt of garlic the whole week’

Michelle and Mark also indulged in some pretty tasty cuisine while overseas.

Earlier in the week, Mark had visited cousin Elliott Wright’s restaurant, Olivia’s La Cala, in Marbella. He revealed the eatery has recently undergone a renovation, and shared a wealth of delicious-looking seafood dishes.

Michelle also posted pictures of some tapas she enjoyed, posting: “Smelt of garlic the whole week too.”

The new mum also enjoyed a tipple, sharing a picture of what looked to be two glasses of sangria to her Stories.

Michelle dined out in style while in Spain (Credit: Instagram)Wright and Palma inset

‘Best time with our princess’

Baby Palma is the first baby girl in the Wright family, and they’re certainly enjoying their time with her.

Summing up the family trip, Jess Wright posted on Michelle’s pictures: “Best time with our princess.”

Josh Wright’s wife Hollie also commented. She posted a red heart emoji. Natalya Wright added: “Love,” followed by a red love heart emoji.

Read more: Mark Wright’s update on ‘amazing’ baby Palma

Share your thoughts on their gorgeous holiday on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.