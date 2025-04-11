Mark Wright spoke about fatherhood and getting tips from the stars during his appearance on This Morning today (Friday, April 11).

The star was on the show with Olly Murs to discuss their new radio gig, however, the conversation soon turned to his newborn daughter, Palma.

Mark and Olly were on the show (Credit: ITV)

Mark Wright on This Morning

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Mark and Olly make an appearance.

The duo were on the show to discuss their new Saturday morning show on Heart Radio. However, there was some other news to discuss too – the fact that Mark recently became a dad!

Last month saw Mark and his wife, Michelle Keegan, welcome baby Palma into the world.

They announced the sweet news on Instagram with a heartwarming post. “Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [love heart]. Palma Elizabeth Wright. 06.03.25,” they captioned the post.

During the interview, Mark explained how Olly is helping him get to grips with fatherhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_)

Mark Wright talks fatherhood on This Morning

Speaking to Sian Welby and Dermot O’Leary, Mark explained that he’s been going to Olly for tips.

“The best thing is, he’s 11 months ahead of me,” he explained. Olly, of course, welcomed his baby daughter, Madison, last year. She’ll be turning one soon.

“He’s already done the learning bit, so I just have to ask the questions, like ‘what do I do now?’ And he just tells me everything and warns me about what’s next.”

However, despite the occasional “bad night” with Palma, Mark described his daughter as being “amazing”.

He gushed over the fact that she goes to bed at 11pm and sleeps all the way through to 5am – which he was very happy about, especially considering she’s only five weeks old.

“She’s absolutely amazing, she’s so good. She’s only five weeks old and it gets to 11pm and she’ll go asleep and she won’t wake up again till 5am and it’s just incredible,” he exclaimed.

Mark spoke about fatherhood (Credit: ITV)

‘Trust me, it gets easier’

The star also revealed that he’s had some fatherhood tips from some of the biggest stars in showbiz.

The former TOWIE star revealed that during chats with Elton John and Ed Sheeran, he has been given some vital advice.

The hitmakers have assured Mark that it “gets easier” and there is “light at the end of the tunnel”, which he seemed to find very reassuring.

“The first thing he said to me was: ‘How you feeling?’ I didn’t know he knew I had a child. He said: ‘Trust me, it gets easier. I can’t give you any tips, but there is light at the end of the tunnel,'” Mark said.

Baby Palma’s name

During the interview, Sian also asked about the sweet meaning behind Palma’s name. However, according to Mark, there isn’t a heartwarming hidden meaning behind the name, he and Michelle just “like it”.

The revelation comes after speculation that Mark and Michelle named their daughter Palma in reference to the capital of Mallorca, a favourite holiday destination of theirs.

He said: “Well that’s what the papers say, we just loved the name, we loved the name Palmer with an er and we just put an a on it and liked the way it read.”

Mark added of parenting with Michelle: “We are just loving it. She’s downstairs somewhere now with my lovely wife. She came to the radio show with me yesterday as well. They say it’s the best thing in the world and they’re not wrong.”

Read more: Mark Wright admits ‘it’s been tough’ as he balances fatherhood while training for 2025 TCS London Marathon

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know!