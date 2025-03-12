Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have welcomed their first baby together, sharing the joyous news on Instagram.

The TV couple announced they were expecting their first child at the end of 2024 with a gorgeous photo from the beach.

The duo, who have been together for 10 years, have been looking forward to this moment, telling the world “2025 is going to be a special one for us” in December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

Michelle Keegan welcomes first baby with Mark Wright

This afternoon (March 12), Michelle and Mark revealed they’d welcomed a baby girl.

Posting a black-and-white snap of the tot, they shared: “Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright. 06.03.25.”

The name holds a special meaning for Mark and Michelle, with fans gushing over the tot’s unique moniker.

“Beautiful news and a beautiful name,” said one fan. Another added: “Gorgeous name for a gorgeous girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

Pregnancy announcement

The Ten Pound Poms star announced she was expecting her first child with hubby Mark on December 29.

The 37 year old shared a photo on her Instagram where she’s seen standing on a beach in a white skirt and shirt. Former TOWIE star Mark, also in white, is walking towards her as the sun sets in the picturesque background.

Ex-Corrie star Michelle reportedly posed for the pregnancy photo while on a winter holiday with Mark in Majorca in November. The empty beach abroad was the perfect opportunity to avoid people finding out.

When the news broke, fans began looking at her past photos and worked out the Our Girl star had expertly hidden her bump to avoid spilling the news too early.

An insider claimed Michelle and Mark did find out the gender, but chose not to share it on social media.

A source said at the time: “They know the sex of the baby and have told all of their loved ones. But they have decided to keep it a secret from the public so they can have something for themselves.”

Michelle Keegan would grow ‘frustrated’ when people asked when she was having a baby (Credit: The Jonathan Ross Show/ITV/)

Michelle and Mark loved another celebrity’s baby name

In 2020, when Mark interviewed Robbie Williams during his shift on Heart Radio, he asked if they could use the Take That singer’s baby name – if they wanted it.

He said: “I’ve got something to ask you actually, in case this happens. Me and my wife, we’re not trying for kids yet, I’m gonna state that. However, we hopefully one day will have kids.

“Anyway, she loves both Teddy and Theodora. I mean, she saw a picture I think of you and the family and said: ‘Oh I love that name so much.’

“I’m asking you, if it comes to it and she wants to call the kid Theodora or Teddy, are you going to be alright with that?”

Thankfully, Robbie explained he took the name from Keith Richards’ daughter, and had no problem with the idea! However, they decided to go with an entirely different name for their little girl.

Read more: Mark Wright breaks silence after intrusive comments on wife Michelle Keegan’s baby snap

Mark had asked Robbie Williams if he and Michelle could use his baby name (Credit: ITV/Lorraine)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright had already spoken about trying for a baby

In 2019, Mark explained the pair had brought up the topic of trying for a baby many times before.

However, as their working schedules continued to be hectic, it never felt like the right time.

He explained: “We say we’re going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work. So it’ll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles – so we think, right, we’ll try next year.”

Despite it being on the list, Michelle admitted another time that the constant questions on when there would be a baby Keegan ‘frustrated’ her.

Michelle said: “I’m used to people asking me but it’s no one else’s business. Nobody else knows what goes on behind closed doors. I think that’s the reason that question affects me so much – it’s very private!

“Mark is asked about it occasionally but I’m asked every single time.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to congratulate Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright on their baby joy!