Pregnant Michelle Keegan glowing as she breaks silence with new selfie after announcing her pregnancy

Michelle Keegan shared she is pregnant with her first child just days ago and already rumours have swirled over the baby’s sex and even what she may name them.

Now, the TV star has broken her silence with a radiant snap, flaunting her glowing appearance.

Michelle Keegan shows off pregnancy glow

There is no doubt that Michelle will likely be serving us with some unbeatable maternity style inspiration. And her latest post to social media proves as much. Because of this, we are keeping our eyes on what Michelle shares next and her recent snap of her outfit hasn’t left us disappointed!

The Fool Me Once star took her Stories to share her love for “sunny winter days”. It was here that she showed fans just what she’s wearing to wrap up her baby bump.

Michelle looked beautiful while sporting a woolen hat (Credit: Instagram / Michelle Keegan)

Michelle could be seen sporting a grey wool roll-neck jumper, layered beneath a longline grey coat. The mum-to-be also rocked a wooly white hat to protect her from the January chill.

Michelle’s coat is part of the actress’s seasonal Very collection. The former Corrie star is known for her fashion prowess. Consequently, she often shares collaborations to her social media, with Very and other big brands such as Rituals, Estee Lauder and Lancome.

Michelle Keegan’s maternity style

As effortlessly radiant as ever, a glowing Michelle could be seen wearing a minimal yet enhancing make-up look comprised of a dewy base, light-yet-rosy blush and a subtle nude lip colour.

The Netflix favourite also shared with her followers her winter warmer of choice – a warm matcha latte. The star could be seen holding her take-away cup with perfectly manicured hands.

Michelle showed off her warm brew of choice (Credit: Instagram / Michelle Keegan)

Evidently, Michelle opted for a classic festive nail colour, a metallic red, which is a crowd pleaser at this time of year.

Michelle’s latest selfie comes after she and her husband Mark, who she wed in 2015, shared a sweet snap on a beach where Michelle exposed her growing baby bump.

They penned in the caption: “2025 is going to be a special one for us…”

Obviously, fans are over the moon and because of their news, headlines have swirled over the pair’s growing brood. Congrats Michelle and Mark!

