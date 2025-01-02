Former TOWIE star Mark Wright previously revealed the name his wife Michelle Keegan wanted to call their first baby.

Mark and Michelle, both 37, recently announced they’re expecting their first child. However, four years ago, Mark revealed the pair had already picked out their future baby’s name.

And it just happens to be a name that pop star Robbie Williams gave to one of his brood.

Mark Wright interviewed Robbie Williams on Heart and asked for permission to use his baby name (Credit: YouTube)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright ‘love’ Robbie’s baby name

Back in the summer of 2020, Mark interviewed Robbie and politely asked if the Take That singer would mind if they chose the same name.

I mean, she saw a picture I think of you and the family and said: ‘Oh I love that name so much.’

Speaking on Heart Radio, Mark said: “I’ve got something to ask you actually, in case this happens. Me and my wife, we’re not trying for kids yet, I’m gonna state that. However, we hopefully one day will have kids.

“Anyway, she loves both Teddy and Theodora. I mean, she saw a picture I think of you and the family and said: ‘Oh I love that name so much.’

“I’m asking you, if it comes to it and she wants to call the kid Theodora or Teddy, are you going to be alright with that?”

Michelle Keegan is expecting her first baby (Credit: Splash News)

‘Beautiful name’

Thankfully, Robbie didn’t seem to mind at all.

In fact the dad of four said that he and his wife Ayda Field had actually been inspired by the name themselves by another celebrity.

Robbie explained: “Listen… it was Keith Richards has a daughter called Theodora and I remember back in the day, maybe 20 years ago, thinking what a beautiful name. So I stole it from Keith Richards so don’t you worry about that!

“Also, you can have the Theodora but Teddy is Teddy and she will always be Teddy to me.”

Mark Wright will become a first-time dad later this year (Credit: Splash News)

Baby plans

Mark and Michelle married back in 2015.

Back n 2019, Michelle admitted that her own mum had been pressuring them to have children.

On the Jonathan Ross Show she said everyone “always” asked her and Mark when they are having a kid.

She said: “Everyone always asks that question. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not getting any younger. My mum is on it as well. No plans yet, but we definitely do want children in the future.”

Announcing their baby news between Christmas and New Year, the couple shared a picture of Michelle’s bump and said: “2025 is going to be a special one for us.”

