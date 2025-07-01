Great British Bake Off winner Matty Edgell announces ‘exciting’ baby news

Great British Bake Off winner Matty Edgell has announced he is set to be a dad as his wife is pregnant with their first baby.

The baker, 29, was crowned the champ of the Channel 4 show – hosted by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding – in 2023. Matty beat the likes of Dan Hunter and Josh Smalley in the epic finale.

And this week, Matty revealed his wife Lara is pregnant with their first child.

The baker is set to be a dad (Credit: ITV)

Matty Edgell reveals exciting baby news

Taking to his Instagram on Monday (June 30) Matty shared the exciting baby news.

The Great British Bake Off star uploaded a photo of a baby onesie with “born in 2025”, as well as a scan and a mini blanket. The blanket read “Little WHU fan,” a sweet nod to his love for West Ham United.

In the caption, he penned: “We can’t wait to meet you,” along with a white heart emoji.

Alison reacted to the baby news (Credit: Channel 4)

Alison congratulated Matty

It didn’t take long for Matty’s fans and fellow showbiz pals to congratulate him on the baby news.

Gutted you didn’t say ‘bun in the oven’.

Bake Off host Alison Hammond commented: “Congratulations, how exciting.”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “Gutted you didn’t say ‘bun in the oven’. Congrats again both of you, you’ll be class parents! X.”

Another fan also said: “Omg stopppppppp!!!! My heart. Congratulations darlings xx.”

Matty and wife Laura’s romance

Matty and Lara got married back in May 2024, after speaking about her on the Channel 4 show the previous year.

He announced the news on Instagram and said: “Signed, sealed and delivered, she can’t turn back now!”

He then added. “We had the best time celebrating our special day with the people we love the most. Thank you so much to everyone who came, you made our day what it was. Ps. How stunning does my wife look?!”

Following his Bake Off win, Matty quit his position as a teacher in order to pursue baking full time.

He has become a baking influencer, sharing tips and tricks online in a bid to inspire others.

