Coronation Street fans predict Geoff and Yasmeen abuse storyline 2.0 as Theo warns James off Todd

Coronation Street fans have become concerned that Theo will start to abuse Todd in a similar manner to how Geoff did Yasmeen.

Theo recently caught James Bailey trying to kiss Todd and warned him off.

But, fans aren’t liking his attitude and are worrying that things could turn abusive.

Theo’s not been treating Todd too well (Credit: ITV)

Theo and Todd’s relationship struggles in Coronation Street

Theo’s been having a hard time of things recently, struggling to come to terms with his sexuality.

His daughter Millie has been trying to split him and Todd up, adding to the stress he’s been under.

And, with Todd calling Millie out on her lies, Theo’s been torn on who to prioritise.

Over the past couple of months, fans have started to notice some worrying behaviour from Theo towards Todd.

He’s started to get violent, blowing hot and cold and taking his own struggles out on Todd.

And now, after Theo secretly witnessed James attempt to kiss Todd, he gave him a sinister warning to stay away from his boyfriend.

But, is this only a sign of what’s to come further down the line for Theo and Todd as a couple?

Fans predict coercive control storyline for Todd and Theo

With Theo already showing worrying behaviour and red flags, fans of Corrie are now fearing that his relationship with Todd could mimic that of Geoff and Yasmeen Metcalfe’s.

Viewers will remember that Geoff coercively controlled and abused Yasmeen throughout their relationship. And, now it’s been suggested that Todd and Theo could meet a similar fate.

On fan on Reddit suggested: “Does anyone else think Theo might turn abusive?

“That comment he made to James got me wondering?

“He’s also threatened to physically harm Todd before.”

Another replied: “I thought of Geoff and Yasmeen today with how the story was going tonight with Theo wanting Todd to keep away from James.”

Another Coronation Street fan added: “He already is.

“Gaslighting? Check. Manipulative? Check. Controlling? Check. Ignoring Boundaries? Check.

“He’s emotionally abusive, which most likely means he could potentially become physically abusive as well.”

Read more: 5 Coronation Street theories on who attacked Gary as he lies in coma at the hospital

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!