Today’s EastEnders left Max Branning reeling after Cindy Beale rejected his very public marriage proposal.

But while Max was busy licking his wounds, viewers became convinced a much bigger twist could be brewing.

Not only did Max end up in bed with Priya before the night was over, but fans are now convinced Cindy has an agenda of her own and may have been plotting against him all along.

Cindy didn’t think Max’s proposal was very romantic! (Credit: BBC)

Priya set her sights on Max in EastEnders

It was only when Priya arrived that his evening took a turn. Priya had spent the evening also trying to forget the day’s drama, determined to move on from Ravi and find a new man.

But when Zack turned Priya down, she went looking elsewhere, and soon set her sights on Max. After convincing him to take her back to his flat for a nightcap, Priya turned on the charm. And it didn’t take Max long to forget that he had been proposing to someone else only hours earlier.

As Max and Priya spend the night together, fans are convinced that Priya is the pregnant woman in Max’s bed in the flash-forward episode. While the dates work out, this does mean we could have another ‘who’s the daddy’ storyline on the cards, as Priya slept with both Max and Ravi on the same day.

This could all, of course, be a red herring for the flash-forward episode. Either way, fans are convinced that Cindy won’t be too bothered about Max’s cheating today, because they believe she has an agenda of her own.

Priya flirted Max into bed (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans think Cindy is plotting against Max

Following Max and Priya’s night together, some viewers are convinced they have worked out the identity of the mystery pregnant woman seen in Max’s bed during the flashforward episode.

The timing appears to fit. But fans have also pointed out that Priya slept with both Ravi and Max on the same day, potentially setting up another paternity mystery.

Of course, with EastEnders, things are rarely that straightforward. Many viewers suspect the storyline could simply be another red herring.

However, while fans debate Priya’s future, others are far more interested in what they believe Cindy is secretly planning.

Fans think Cindy is plotting against Max (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict danger

Some viewers are convinced Cindy isn’t as invested in her relationship with Max as she claims to be.

Instead, they think she may be leading him on while plotting the ultimate revenge.

EastEnders fans will remember that Max was responsible for the death of Cindy’s son, Steven. Although the pair have seemingly moved past their troubled history, some viewers believe Cindy has never truly forgiven him.

Taking to social media, fans shared their theories.

“Cindy can be twisted. I’m seriously considering that this relationship could be a massive plot for revenge on Max for Steven,” wrote one viewer on X.

Another agreed: “I’m convinced that Cindy isn’t the flashforward bride now. I think she’ll see through her revenge on Max like she wanted to do initially.”

A third fan added: “I am convinced Cindy is playing Max. Surely she doesn’t love him and is only plotting revenge for Steven’s death?”

Whether Cindy is genuinely committed to Max or quietly planning payback remains to be seen. But after Max’s latest betrayal, fans are more convinced than ever that this story is heading for a dramatic showdown.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Denise’s future takes another bleak turn