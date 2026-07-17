EastEnders will air tonight in schedule shake-up, here’s when you can watch it

EastEnders fans have had to keep an eye on the schedules recently, with the soap being moved around due to the World Cup fixtures.

The BBC One favourite normally airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm, with each episode arriving on BBC iPlayer from 6am on the same day for viewers wanting to watch ahead.

However, the soap’s usual routine has been disrupted, leaving many viewers asking when they can catch the latest episode.

So, what time is EastEnders on tonight (Friday, July 17), and can fans already watch it on BBC iPlayer?

EastEnders is on tonight (Credit: BBC)

When is EastEnders on tonight? And is it on BBC iPlayer?

EastEnders will be back on screens tonight (Friday, July 17) from 7.30pm until 8pm on BBC One.

The change comes after an episode was missed earlier in the week due to the World Cup affecting the soap’s usual schedule.

For those who prefer to watch the latest drama early, the episode is also available on BBC iPlayer from 6am. It is released there ahead of its TV broadcast each day.

But what can viewers expect from the next trip to Walford? Here are the latest EastEnders spoilers.

Libby makes her exit (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers for tonight – Libby leaves Walford

Lauren is faced with yet another emotional shock when she receives an urgent call from Mark, who tells her their car deal has gone wrong and asks her to meet him. Worried, Lauren rushes to help, only to discover Mark staged the whole situation to test where her loyalty lies. Furious that she has been manipulated, Lauren decides to walk away.

Elsewhere, Denise and Jack continue to deal with the painful reality of her illness. Denise admits that her chemotherapy is not working in the way doctors had hoped, leaving Jack heartbroken. However, she makes him promise to keep the news from the rest of the family. Wanting to maintain some sense of normality, Denise focuses her energy on organising Libby’s leaving party instead.

Meanwhile, tensions rise at No.43 when Cleo tells Vicki, Ross and Sharon that she will not allow Joel to move in. Later, Vicki opens up about her concerns to Sharon at the café, before Avani and Amy challenge her decision to let Joel return to Walford.