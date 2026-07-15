Coronation Street spoilers reveal Dylan’s arrest after Betsy’s devastating health ordeal

Coronation Street spoilers have confirmed Dylan Wilson will be arrested after Betsy Swain suffered two strokes, with the shocking discovery leaving everyone reeling.

Wednesday night’s episode (July 15) saw Betsy collapse unconscious in the kitchen before being rushed to hospital. Following a series of scans, doctors uncovered the devastating truth that boyfriend Dylan had unknowingly caused her condition.

Betsy suffered two strokes (Credit: ITV)

Betsy’s sex strangulation storyline in Coronation Street

Ryan discovered Betsy unconscious at home and quickly called an ambulance, with the teenager taken to hospital for an MRI scan and further tests.

Doctors confirmed Betsy had suffered a stroke and, after she started slurring her words, she admitted to Lisa that she was frightened. While Dylan spent some time alone with her, Betsy then suffered a second stroke, prompting doctors to carry out further investigations.

The doctor later explained there had been a strain on an artery in Betsy’s neck and asked whether anyone had applied pressure to it. Thinking back, Betsy admitted Dylan had lightly choked her during consensual sex, stressing he had no idea it could be dangerous and saying she believed ‘everyone did it.’

Lisa was left horrified as she was told the act had caused a blood clot to form. Despite Betsy insisting Dylan never meant to hurt her, Lisa held him responsible. When Dylan returned to the hospital, Lisa confronted him over what had happened, leaving the teenager devastated.

Dylan is arrested (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Dylan arrest

Coronation Street spoilers for the coming weeks reveal Betsy begs Lisa not to blame Dylan, insisting he never intended to cause any harm. But Lisa refuses to back down, and the situation quickly escalates. When Sean suggests he and Dylan should visit Betsy in hospital, Dylan turns the idea down, leaving Sean suspicious.

Lisa later confronts Dylan in the café, accusing him of causing Betsy’s collapse before heading to the police station to report what happened. Dylan is then left stunned when Lauren tells him Betsy is seriously ill and doesn’t want to see him. Sean is shocked to discover Dylan has been arrested, unaware Lisa has made a complaint.

Back at the hospital, Betsy is horrified when she learns her mum has gone to the police. Brody also turns on Dylan over rumours he has been spreading, while Ryan insists Dylan faces up to the consequences of his actions. Accepting responsibility, Dylan visits Betsy to apologise for everything she has been through. But when police officers arrive to take Betsy’s statement, he panics and disappears.

Elsewhere, Lauren offers Betsy some much-needed support as she helps her through an emotional and embarrassing physiotherapy session.

With Dylan now under arrest and Betsy facing a long recovery, it’s clear the fallout is only just beginning. Can their relationship can survive everything that has happened.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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