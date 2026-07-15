It seems World Cup fever brought out a side of Victoria Beckham that fans rarely see. The fashion designer swapped her usual cool pose for pom poms in Dallas.

Victoria and David Beckham headed to Dallas Stadium on Tuesday for Spain’s World Cup semi-final against France. But the football was not the only attraction on the night.

The Beckhams posed for photos with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Timothee Chalamet joined in too as the famous squad worked the room on their home turf.

Victoria Beckham’s World Cup snap is so unlike her!

Victoria usually sticks to her famous Posh pout. This time, she flashed a small smile and leaned into the fun.

She shared snaps with the cheerleaders while holding pom poms. She captioned the post: “Did I make the squad?”

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders quickly replied: “ABSOLUTELY”. They also reposted the image for their followers.

VB posed for a playful snap (Credit: Instagram / Victoria Beckham)

The squad shared a sweet family photo too. It showed Victoria and David with their children Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 15.

That playful mood stood out straight away. Fans do not often see Victoria in such a light-hearted moment.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders stole the Victoria Beckham World Cup spotlight

The DCC have become stars in their own right. Their profile has soared after three seasons of Netflix’s hit docuseries America’s Sweethearts.

They also treated the Beckham family to a special performance after the match. Victoria shared video of the cheerleaders performing their famous Thunderstruck kick line on the field.

Another celebrity looked just as thrilled by the meeting. Timothee could barely hide his excitement.

The DCC Instagram account shared a clip of the actor greeting the squad. In the video, he admitted he was “starstruck”.

He also singled out Anna Kate Sundvold. He gave her a huge hug and borrowed pom poms for a photo.

This whole evening was a very unexpected cheerleader takeover.

David Beckham’s loyalties looked clear in Dallas

The Beckhams did not make the trip just for photos. They had prime seats for the first World Cup semi-final.

David has ties to both teams through his career. He played for Real Madrid from 2003 to 2007 and spent five months with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

Even so, Spain appeared to have his backing. They scored a first-half penalty and added another goal in the second.

France had gone into the match as many fans’ favourites. Spain, however, produced a convincing display of unity and flair.

Timothee made his own loyalties obvious. He wore a French football jacket and shared warm words with David during the game.

Thousands of fans were then expected to head to Atlanta for England’s semi-final against Argentina on Wednesday. The Beckhams will also be back supporting England after cheering on Spain in Dallas.

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