Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield are back in the spotlight after she reflected on her painful This Morning exit and spoke about her former co-host’s downfall.

Fern and Phillip hosted ITV’s daytime show from 2002 to 2009. Holly Willoughby later replaced Fern on the long-running programme.

Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield on This Morning: presenting timeline Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield were the main weekday presenters of ITV’s This Morning for much of the 2000s. Fern Britton joined This Morning in 1999.

Phillip Schofield became a regular co-host alongside Fern in 2002.

The pair fronted the programme together for several years and became one of the show’s best-known presenting duos.

Fern Britton left This Morning in 2009.

Phillip Schofield remained with the programme until his departure from ITV in 2023.

In a new interview, Fern has looked back on that breakdown. She also said she still hopes Phillip can “find some happiness”.

Fern Britton has opened up about her exit from This Morning (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Fern Britton addresses her friendship with Phillip Schofield

Speaking to The Guardian, Fern made clear the subject of her This Morning exit still stings. She said: “I don’t really want to go into that. I probably won’t ever but yes, it was a day that turned on a sixpence, and suddenly I thought, ‘I’ve got to get out of here.'”

Her 2009 exit from This Morning sparked years of speculation. Reports claimed Fern had grown tired of “living in Phil’s shadow”.

Those reports also claimed she felt unhappy that he earned far more than she did. Fern later confirmed the pair were no longer close.

In a 2013 interview, she said: “We’re not in touch now.”

She addressed the split again with a more reflective tone. Discussing Phillip’s later downfall, Fern added to The Guardian: “It was very mixed emotions for me, that one. I can’t really explain it, because we did have a very good working relationship until we didn’t, so it was tricky. I wish him well and I hope it all settles down and he finds some happiness.”

Phillip Schofield left This Morning in 2023 (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

What changed after their This Morning partnership ended?

Phillip later stepped down from This Morning and left his other TV roles. He admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male crew member who had worked on the ITV show.

That scandal halted his broadcasting career. It also sent shockwaves through This Morning, one of ITV’s biggest daytime brands.

Holly Willoughby later said she felt “hurt” by his “lies”.

Why Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield still draws attention

Fern rebuilt her career away from the This Morning sofa. She became a successful novelist and published a string of Sunday Times bestselling books.

Fern Britton’s TV and writing career after This Morning After leaving This Morning, Fern Britton continued her television career with shows including Fern Britton Meets, The Big Allotment Challenge and The Watercolour Challenge.

She also became a novelist and published multiple Sunday Times bestselling books.

In 2024, she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.

In 2020, she announced her split from chef Phil Vickery after 20 years of marriage.

In a 2023 interview with Good Housekeeping, she said she had entered “a new phase” of life.

She also stayed visible on screen with BBC projects including Fern Britton Meets, The Big Allotment Challenge and The Watercolour Challenge. In 2024, she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.

Her personal life changed too. In 2020, she announced that she had split from TV chef Phil Vickery after 20 years of marriage.

Read more: Fern Britton reveals horrific way she was treated behind the scenes of show: ‘I cried and cried and cried’

She later told Good Housekeeping that she had entered “a new phase” of life. Fern said: “It’s as if this whole other world has opened up. I never thought this would happen; I didn’t expect to be 65 and single and really relaxed.”

More recently, she said she had focused on her health. Fern explained that yoga and the Couch to 5k app gave her fresh energy.