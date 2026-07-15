Gemma Collins’ social media fans got a surprise when the reality star told them she is stepping away for three weeks. The former The Only Way Is Essex star shared the update on Instagram and made it clear she wants a proper break.

Gemma has more than two million followers on the platform. That is why her decision quickly got people talking.

She did not tease drama or hint at a fallout. Instead, she told fans she wants to enjoy summer and spend real time with the people closest to her.

Gemma Collins social media break came with a simple message

Gemma explained the move in her Instagram story. She kept the tone warm, personal and very direct.

She wrote, “Guys it’s holiday time for the GC! It’s time to be fully present with my family and loved ones, so I’m wishing you all an amazing summer break. Enjoy every minute, make memories cause trust me in the blink of an eye winter will be here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins)

“See you all in three weeks, have the best summer.”

Gemma Collins’ TOWIE years Gemma Collins was a cast member on The Only Way Is Essex for around four years and became one of the programme’s best-known personalities. She was known for high-profile rows and memorable one-liners.

Her notable clashes included Bobby Norris, Lauren Pope and Vas J Morgan.

TOWIE remained the show most closely associated with her rise to fame.

After leaving, reports said the door was still open for a possible return.

Simply put, Gemma Collins social media is going quiet because she wants time away from online distractions.

She also made one thing clear. This is only a short sabbatical, not a permanent exit.

Fans quickly flocked to the comment section to share their well wishes with Gemma.

“Have a lovely summer Gemma, look absolutely stunning,” penned one under the snap of Gemma rocking a gold ensemble.

“Have a lovely fun summer yourself GC,” said another.

“You have a wonderful summer Gemma. You are fabulous and I wish you nothing but happiness,” penned a third.

The GC opened up on her Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Did a family scare play a part in Gemma Collins social media silence?

The break comes after a worrying update about her mum Joan earlier that month.

Gemma shared a photo of Joan, 67, in hospital. Tubes helped her breathe, and the image showed how upsetting the moment was for the star.

At the time, Gemma wrote, “Such a scary moment when mum come to hospital. Thank you queens hospital Romford for all your doing.”

Why this short GC sabbatical has everyone watching

Gemma has built her public image on big personality, quick wit and constant visibility. So when she steps back, even briefly, people notice.

As reported in Truescoopnews, Gemma plans to return after three weeks.

For now, Gemma Collins social media has fallen quiet by choice. Even so, the GC has managed to make headlines simply by logging off.

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