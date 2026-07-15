Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks are back in the spotlight after Ryan Thomas shared a cheeky message from Olivia whilst appearing on Pete’s podcast Staying Relevant with Sam Thompson in his absence.

The former Love Island star has been linked to Pete since splitting from footballer husband Bradley Dack after two years of marriage.

Neither star has officially confirmed a relationship, but they have been snapped looking very cosy and have appeared here and there in snaps on each other’s social media feeds. So far, they haven’t hard launched their romance.

Even so, fans keep watching closely. Every new clip seems to spark fresh chatter.

Ryan grabbed his chance when he appeared on Staying Relevant, the podcast that Sam Thompson hosts with Pete.

Why Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks rumours suddenly flared again

Olivia recently told fans she was working in Ibiza. Pete also appeared to be on the trip with her friends.

That quickly got people talking. He popped up in a video Olivia shared when her sister Georgia surprised her in Ibiza.

Fans rushed to call it a “hard launch” of the rumoured romance. Olivia shut that down fast.

Rumours have been swirling about their relationship for months (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

She celebrated what she called an “exciting new chapter in my career” as she launched her new cocktail brand, Savano.

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks’ friendship timeline Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks have known each other for years through the reality TV circuit and have often spoken publicly about their close friendship. Both rose to wider fame through ITV reality shows and later appeared across UK entertainment formats.

They have been pictured together at industry events, social gatherings and work trips.

Their friendship has regularly prompted public interest because of their blunt humour and easy on-screen chemistry.

Recent Ibiza photos led to renewed attention, but Olivia has said the images did not reflect a romantic relationship.

Sharing snaps from a boat trip in Ibiza, she joked on Instagram Story: “The only hard launch is @savano x me.”

That did not stop the rumours. If anything, it added even more intrigue around Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks.

Ryan asked one question and Olivia’s answer stole the show

Ryan joined Sam Thompson on Staying Relevant with his brothers Adam and Scott Thomas. Before the recording, he went straight to Olivia for gossip.

In a clip shared on the podcast’s Instagram page, Sam said Pete was “in love with life” before Ryan jumped in with his own update.

Ryan said: “I asked my friend if she had any gossip for me ’cause I’m going on Staying Relevant, and this friend of mine, you might know her, she’s called Olivia Attwood!”

Adam immediately laughed and told him: “You can’t do that!”

Ryan carried on anyway. He said he had asked Olivia whether she “had anything on Pete they could talk about”.

He then claimed Olivia replied: “He sent me 100 red roses to my set in Ibiza because he’s gone soft,”

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks relationship timeline August 2025: Photos of Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks together on a yacht in Ibiza sparked speculation about their relationship.

March 2026: Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks went public with their relationship after months of rumours.

January 2026: Olivia Attwood split from ex-husband Bradley Dack. The pair had married in 2023.

That line raised eyebrows on its own. Then Ryan delivered the comment that really got fans talking.

According to him, Olivia also said: “He relaxes at home in his jeans like a f**king psychopath!”

And that wasn’t the only shocking comment Olivia made.

She also exposed that Pete is too afraid to use the bathroom near her so does his business in the lobby bathroom at the hotel.

Olivia allegedly told Ryan: “He won’t go for a poo in the hotel room because he thinks I’m going to take a picture of him, so he take a s**t in the lobby instead.”

Unsurprisingly, Sam and Ryan then burst into uncontrollable laughter.

Read more: Olivia Attwood sends fans wild as she ‘hard launches’ Pete Wicks relationship: ‘I’m obsessed!’

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