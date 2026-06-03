‘I nearly died’: Paloma Faith explains what happened when she reconnected with ex who ran her off the road in a ‘very violent’ high speed car chase

Paloma Faith has opened up about a very scary experience she endured with an ex-boyfriend.

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer spoke to comedian Ruby Wax on her Mad, Sad & Bad podcast, which was re-released on Tuesday, where she said she had taken out an injunction on this unnamed ex-boyfriend.

She also revealed that seven years after the incident, he invited her out for a drink and she agreed to go.

Paloma Faith describes horrifying and ‘very violent’ high speed car chase with ex-boyfriend

Paloma explained that meeting up with him again resulted in what she felt was an empowering moment: “This guy, when I was younger, attacked me very very very violently and I nearly died. It was a high speed car chase and he tried to run me off the road. It was an ex.”

She went on to detail: “He drove his car into the front of somebody’s house and he came and smashed my driver’s side window in and pulled me out. But I got a black eye and a smashed up face. Then, I got an injunction against him and seven years later, I saw him. I was going to my job when I worked in the knicker shop, dressed all like… Soho, you know, knickery, in the little pink outfit, feeling quite confident in the uniform.

Paloma Faith told the story whilst chatting with Ruby Wax (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“And I see this man drive past and he goes [waves passionately]. Then he gets out and says can I take you for a drink after work? I feel like we need to clear it up.

“I said ‘yeah, I’d like to go’. So I went to the drink and I let him speak and I didn’t let him say very much and I asked him some questions.”

Paloma Faith details how she reconnected with ex to Ruby Wax

Paloma then explained what happened when they did meet up for a drink and she had the chance to ask him some questions: “His answers were kind of boring and then I just said, ‘I am going to go now’. And he said ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘I find you quite boring’. And it was the most amazing feeling. He couldn’t believe it.”

Paloma opened up on her podcast (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Paloma told Ruby, who starred on I’m A Celeb in 2025: “People don’t say that to you, do they? And he was like, ‘What do you mean?’

“I said, I just don’t find you interesting and this isn’t a good use of my time. And it felt like I conquered something.”

Paloma’s love life

Paloma did not disclose which ex-boyfriend she was referring to, but it was not her ex-partner and husband Leyman Lahcine, whom she shares two daughters with.

Paloma and Leyman split in 2022. The former Celebrity Traitors star has since moved on with boyfriend Stevie Thomas and recently welcomed her third child, a baby boy.

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