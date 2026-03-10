Singer Paloma Faith, 44, has announced that she has welcomed a baby boy in a wholesome post.

The Can’t Rely On You hitmaker already shares two daughters, born in 2016 and 2021, with her ex-partner, artist Leyman Lahcine.

Paloma and Leyman split in 2022. However, the former Celebrity Traitors star has since moved on with boyfriend Stevie Thomas.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

In October, Paloma announced the exciting news that she was 18 weeks pregnant. And in a new update, she has given birth.

Paloma Faith and her boyfriend welcomed a baby boy last Friday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paloma Faith welcomes baby boy

In an Instagram post shared this morning (March 10), Paloma announced she gave birth last week.

“On Friday March 6th I had my third baby , a little boy. He was a bit early and ended up in NICU For 3 days. The midwives and team around me were incredible particularly @missclairemellonandassociates @pat_themidwife @thisisyourbaby365. Today we go home!” she wrote.

“As usual its not easy, im engorged already, day three intrusive thoughts, in love with my partner and my kids more than ever. Just taking it all slow. C sections ARE PAINFUL! He’s perfect and wonderful. Breastfeeding is hard!”

The adorable first photo saw Paloma holding her newborn’s little hand, where her acrylic nail featured a mini bow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paloma Faith (@palomafaith)

‘Congratulations to the most beautiful and strong woman out there’

Paloma was immediately supported by her followers, who were relieved by the wholesome news.

“Oh how wonderful. Congratulations darling!” Alan Carr wrote.

“Well done Muma,” Jesy Nelson added.

“Congratulations Paloma! Welcome baby boy. Sending lots of love and gentleness xxxx,” a third wrote.

“Oh paloma. I’m so so so happy for you!!! Congratulations, soak in every single moment and know we all love you so much,” a fourth said.

“Congratulations to the most beautiful and strong woman out there,” a fifth added.

Read more: Pregnant Paloma Faith on split from husband: ‘The best choice I ever made’

What do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!