Paloma Faith has broken down why leaving her husband in 2022 was the “best choice” for her and her family.

The Celebrity Traitors star is currently mum to two daughters, who were born in 2016 and 2021.

She was married to the father of her children, Leyman Lahcine, between 2017 and 2022, and announced their split a year later in 2023.

However, Paloma has made it clear that she has no regrets over how things have played out.

Paloma Faith on marriage split

In the latest episode of her Mad, Sad, and Bad podcast, she said: “Women feel like it’s their duty to stay and suffer for their kids. I think the relationship with my children’s dad that I got out of is amazing now.”

“Maybe in choosing to get out of the relationship in the romantic sense and into a relationship with him as a friendship and a co-parent was the best choice I ever made in hindsight because I think our relationship is better because of it.”

Ultimately, Paloma thinks her split was a good thing (Image: Splash News)

In a 2023 interview with The Independent, Paloma reflected on the reason for her breakup.

“People always ask, ‘What did you do? What did he do?’ But it was a fundamental breakdown that we were both in control of saving or letting go.”

“You either grow together, adapting to one another like expandable foam and filling the gaps where it’s empty – or one person grows and the other stays the same,” she explains. “And I think for me, becoming a mother was such a massively life-changing experience that for the first time in my life, I needed more than nothing – and the expandable foam just wasn’t there.”

She concluded: “Our relationship ended because we have those children. And I think that was worth it.”

Paloma on pregnancy

Paloma recently announced her third pregnancy (Image: Splash News)

In that same interview, Paloma expressed her desire to have more children — although she admitted that she was unsure because of her age. “I knew I would never just have one child and if I wasn’t as old as I am, I would have more,” she said. “I don’t think I can, biologically. It feels like I’m a bit past it – but if I got pregnant, I’d have it.”

Clearly, everything happens for a reason, as the pop star revealed in October that she was expecting a child with boyfriend Stevie Thomas.

She announced the pregnancy on Instagram, with the 44-year-old quipping: “Plot twist, mother is mothering (again).”

Read More: Pregnant Paloma Faith breaks down over death of best friend: ‘Two minutes later, he stopped breathing’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!