Pregnant Paloma Faith breaks down over death of best friend: ‘Two minutes later, he stopped breathing’

Pregnant Paloma Faith has opened up about the death of her best friend, who died in 2022 following a battle with cancer.

The singer said she was left “heartbroken” by the death of her musical director BB Bones – real name Kevin Banks.

Pregnant Paloma Faith on death of her friend

Speaking about his death earlier this week, Paloma revealed on her Mad, Sad and Bad podcast: “He was one of my best friends and he died in a really slow way of cancer and he refused to stop working.”

The singer explained that, in 2021, she went on tour with Kevin by her side. However, it was a bittersweet experience.

“We did this whole tour, which is really weird and slightly comical because I thought he would be dead by the time we did this tour. And I’d written all these songs about him.

“I was going on stage singing songs like If This Is Goodbye about him dying. And he was on stage with me and it was so weird.”

Speaking about their last performance together, the Celebrity Traitors star said: “On the last day of the tour, I remember hugging him for our final bow. And then I said: ‘Is that the last time we’ll ever play together?’ and he said: ‘Yeah, I think so,'” the star recalled, before apologising as her eyes filled with tears.

‘Don’t hold on – you need a rest’

She then shared that, after the tour, Kevin went into a hospice.

She said: “I left him a voice note and I said: ‘You’ve done so much and we love you so much, but it’s time for you to go because you’re tired. Don’t hold on anymore because you need a rest.’

“And apparently, two minutes later, he stopped breathing.”

Baby number three for Paloma

Paloma, 44, is currently expecting her third child – her first with boyfriend Stevie Thomas.

The baby is due in the New Year.

