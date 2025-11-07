The Celebrity Traitors star Paloma Faith has revealed she’s finally forgiven Alan Carr after his shocking betrayal on the hit BBC show.

Alan walked away with £87,500 for charity in last night’s finale episode. But fans still remember the jaw-dropping moment he ‘murdered’ Paloma in plain sight during their time in the castle.

The singer was left stunned by Alan’s ruthless move and didn’t hold back at the time, admitting she was “fed up” with him for betraying her.

However, it seems peace has finally been restored. Paloma has now confirmed that while the moment made her “sad”, she’s put it behind her – and the war between the former Faithfuls is officially over.

Has Paloma Faith forgiven Alan Carr for his move in The Celebrity Traitors?

Following his Celebrity Traitors win, Alan Carr and Paloma Faith had a slightly awkward exchange on spin-off show, Uncloaked, and we thought it’d mean she would never forgive the funnyman.

Looking completely different with black hair, a microphone was handed to Paloma as she sat in the audience. Host Ed Gamble then asked Alan – who was on the stage – how it felt killing his friend.

Alan admitted: “It was so awful, it was so awful. I’m a fan of her music, we are friends, we go on each other’s podcasts. It absolutely really hurt, it really did.”

Looking squarely at the singer, Alan added: “I am so sorry, you know I am. And I want to tell everyone, I’m the father of her child!”

Paloma is currently pregnant with her third child. The father is NOT Alan. Paloma’s baby daddy is believed to be her boyfriend, music venue host Stevie Thomas.

Speaking into her mic, Paloma to her friend: “I just want to say, observing tonight and going through my plethora of hormonal emotions, I feel like the reason Alan won and the reason I was so sad was because we all love him so much.”

She continued: “I love you so much and I am so happy that you won, because it was so (bleeping) worth it then. Most people didn’t vote for you because they were like, ‘How can we vote for someone so loveable?’ You won it… you hurt me and I loved you.”

Lifting the mood, Alan burst into Paloma’s hit song, Only Love Can Hurt Like This, which made Paloma and the audience laugh. She added: “He won it because everyone loves him, the nation loves him.”

Alan Carr wins The Celebrity Traitors

The Celebrity Traitors finale delivered all the drama viewers could have hoped for – and then some.

Fans had their money on Joe Marler to take the crown, but a last-minute change of heart saw his game unravel spectacularly. At the final Round Table, Joe switched his vote to banish Cat Burns – despite previously agreeing with Alan Carr and Cat to send David Olusoga packing. Cat was ultimately ousted after also picking up votes from David and Nick Mohammed.

Sensing his chance, Alan wasted no time turning David and Nick against Joe, revealing his earlier plan. The twist worked perfectly, with all three voting to banish Joe and leaving Alan, Nick and David as the final three.

Convinced they were all Faithfuls – though Alan was secretly playing them all – the trio chose to end the game. That bold move handed Alan the win and £87,500 for charity. He truly played a blinder!

