15 stars we want to see on the Celebrity Traitors season 2 cast – Alison Hammond to Davina McCall

The Celebrity Traitors first season has taken the world by storm, and number 2 is all but confirmed – so who could join the cast?

15 famous faces would be part of the crowd of faithfuls and traitors, and we think we’ve come up with the perfect casting of the hit series.

After The Traitors’ success, fans were expecting a celebrity version – but they were rightfully cautious. They were likely hesitant on if it’d be worth the watch or just a ploy to get more hits.

Thankfully, it was a resounding success and it’s been a hit in countries other than the UK as well. The finale of season one is airing tonight after nail-biting episodes each week.

Every contestant has committed themselves to the cause, whether they’re sneaky Traitors like Alan Carr and Cat Burns or inquisitive Faithfuls like Joe Marler and Nick Mohammed.

Season 2 has yet to be confirmed – but we’re hoping it’s on the way. With The Celebrity Traitors final, speculation is already brewing about who could star in the next series.

Davina McCall

Davina McCall is a reality TV legend (Credit: BBC)

Age: 58

58 Why they’re famous: Television presenter

Traitor or Faithful: Traitor

Davina McCall was once the queen of British reality TV, presiding over the crowds gathered outside the original Big Brother house for years.

She’s a proven, popular household name, so she’d be an easy win for those casting The Celebrity Traitors. To borrow this season’s language, she’d be a strong “big dog” candidate – and possibly a great Traitor.

Romesh Ranganathan would bring laughs to The Celebrity Traitors season 2 cast

Romesh Ranganathan is one of the UK’s biggest comedians (Credit: BBC)

Age: 47

47 Why they’re famous: Comedian

Comedian Traitor or Faithful: Faithful

Romesh Ranganathan has enjoyed a meteoric rise as one of the UK’s most prolific comedians. He’s a mainstay on several panel shows, he hosts The Weakest Link, and he’s on BBC Radio 2 every weekend. Importantly, he’s also hilarious.

So, the question isn’t if he’s the right fit for The Celebrity Traitors (because he is). It’s which role he’d be better in, and given his deadpan humour and intelligence, he could be good at reading people. Those are ideal traits of a Faithful.

Big John (John Fisher)

The Boshfather would be hilarious on The Celebrity Traitors (Credit: John Fisher/Twitter)

Age: 52

52 Why they’re famous: Social media personality

Social media personality Traitor or Faithful: Faithful

If you’re not on social media, you may not be aware of John Fisher – or, as he’s better known, Big John. He’s famous for one reason above all else: his love of Chinese food. He’s also appeared on TV a few times; notably, he spoke out against racism on Newsnight.

It’s tempting to fill a Celebrity Traitors wish list with actors and comedians. Big John is a man of the people – a no-nonsense disruptor who’d be an entertaining Faithful.

One last thing… BOSH!

Bob Mortimer would be iconic

Bob Mortimer is at the top of everyone’s Celebrity Traitors wish list (Credit: BBC)

Age: 66

66 Why they’re famous: Comedian

Comedian Traitor or Faithful: Traitor

Nobody makes more sense on this list than Bob Mortimer. He was even included in an alleged leak of the first season’s cast, though it never came to pass – so could he join number two for Celebrity Traitors?

He’s infallible, whether it’s his story about Chris Rea and the egg in Would I Lie to You, or everything in Last One Laughing (one of the best Amazon Prime shows). He’d be good in either role, but as another “big dog” contender, we’d like to see him as a Traitor.

Plus, executive producer Sarah Fay has already told Metro, “If Bob wanted to do it next year, we would absolutely love it.”

Lily Allen

Lily Allen has been in the spotlight after ‘West End Girl’ (Credit: Sky)

Age: 40

40 Why they’re famous: Musician

Musician Traitor or Faithful: Faithful

Lily Allen has been riding a wave of renewed fame, thanks to her ‘West End Girl’ album (and all of its juicy gossip about Stranger Things star David Harbour). She’s appeared in several TV shows, including Sky’s Dreamland in one of the lead roles.

Crucially, she’s been an outspoken, funny celebrity throughout her career. She’s touring next year, which could make The Celebrity Traitors a bit difficult. If she were to join the cast, she’d be best placed as a Faithful (especially one who calls out people at the roundtable).

Andy Murray

Andy Murray has retired from tennis (Credit: Ents 24)

Age: 38

38 Why they’re famous: Tennis player

Tennis player Traitor or Faithful: Faithful

Andy Murray is one of the most famous sportsmen in the UK. He also appears to be incredibly dour, but it’s the perfect cover for his wry sense of humour, which he’s shown multiple times over the years.

He’s also not a stranger to appearing on TV. For example, he had a cameo in an episode of Outnumbered.

You could argue the reasons he should be a Faithful (he’s a beloved, shrewd Olympian) are why he’d make a great Traitor. You’d be right, but it’d be a serious test of his composure, and he’d be a trustworthy Faithful from the get-go.

Kathy Burke is a national treasure

Kathy Burke would be perfect for The Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Age: 61

61 Why they’re famous: Actress and comedian

Actress and comedian Traitor or Faithful: Faithful

Much like Bob Mortimer, there’s almost no argument against having Kathy Burke in The Celebrity Traitors. She’s a quick-witted, formidable comedian who wouldn’t suffer fools gladly around the roundtable.

There’s just one problem: even though she’s a huge fan of the show, she doesn’t want to be in it.

“Go on it? No no no, with a load of celebrities all together? I like to sit back and watch and think, ‘What fools,'” she said at a show in London (via The Mirror).

Hopefully she’ll be convinced, then we can see her hunt down some Traitors.

Derren Brown

Would Derren Brown be too smart for The Celebrity Traitors? (Credit: Channel 4)

Age: 54

54 Why they’re famous: Illusionist and mentalist

Illusionist and mentalist Traitor or Faithful: Faithful

Derren Brown is a master at reading people and getting them to do whatever he wants. Remember, he once made thousands of people across the country think they were stuck to their armchairs.

While it’d be incredible to see him use his powers for evil as a Traitor, he’d be one of the strongest Faithfuls to ever join the show’s ranks. Very few people could deceive him if he asked them, “Are you a Faithful or a Traitor?”

That could be a problem, though. If he’s a Faithful, he’d probably be murdered straight away. If he’s a Traitor, he’d be banished quickly. But wouldn’t it be great if he figured it out straight away?

Ruth Jones

From Barry… to The Traitors castle? (Credit: BBC)

Age: 59

59 Why they’re famous: Actress and comedian

Actress and comedian Traitor or Faithful: Faithful

Ruth Jones has already been rumoured to be in talks for the next series of The Celebrity Traitors. It’s not hard to see why: she’s a treasured, nationwide talent, especially because of Gavin and Stacey.

Everyone likes her, which could make her a strong Traitor. But her likability could make her an asset to the Faithfuls, especially if the Traitors try to befriend her. Either way, plenty of viewers would be excited to see her join the season 2 cast of The Celebrity Traitors.

Alison Hammond could storm The Celebrity Traitors season 2 cast

Alison Hammond would tick another UK TV box with The Celebrity Traitors (Credit: Channel 4)

Age: 50

50 Why they’re famous: TV presenter

TV presenter Traitor or Faithful: Faithful

Alison Hammond is a stalwart of UK TV, appearing on This Morning, hosting The Great British Bake Off, and popping up on loads of different shows.

Here’s the thing: Alan Carr has proven that you can get far in The Celebrity Traitors if you’re consistent with your personality. Hammond is famously bubbly and struggles to keep a straight face – she could be a Traitor hiding in plain sight.

However, this would be an opportunity for Hammond to show more of an edge, especially in the roundtable interrogations. That’s why she should be a Faithful.

David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell

Could Victoria betray David at the roundtable? (Credit: BBC)

Age: 51, 53

51, 53 Why they’re famous: Comedians, actors and TV presenters

Comedians, actors and TV presenters Traitor or Faithful: Faithful (David) and Traitor (Victoria)

Yes, we’ve cheated with two people in a single entry. However, David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell would need to come as a pair.

David’s career speaks for itself (he created Peep Show, one of the best shows of all time). Victoria has proven to be a fiercely wry and charming TV personality, thanks to her work on Only Connect.

If they were to participate in the show, Victoria should be a Traitor. Not only is she better suited for the role, but one of her husband’s main telly jobs is deducing whether or not someone is lying. Pitting them against each other would be a masterstroke.

James Blunt

James Blunt would lighten the mood in The Celebrity Traitors (Credit: High Performance/YouTube)

Age: 51

51 Why they’re famous: Musician

Musician Traitor or Faithful: Faithful

Once upon a time, he was that guy who sang ‘You’re Beautiful’ who people were irrationally irritated by.

Now, James Blunt is perhaps the greatest bastion of British self-deprecation, laughing at himself and ripping apart anyone who dares to come for him. He’d energise any roundtable debate in The Celebrity Traitors, and he’d be amusing elsewhere too.

There’s a risk his sarcastic sense of humour could put him in the firing line as a Faithful. Even if he didn’t make it to the end, he’d be fun to watch.

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne could be season 2’s Celia Imrie (Credit: ITV)

Age: 73

73 Why they’re famous: TV personality

TV personality Traitor or Faithful: Faithful

The Celebrity Traitors season 2 needs its own Celia Imrie, and Sharon Osborne could fit the bill.

After all, between The Osbournes and The X Factor, she was once one of the most popular and fearlessly scathing celebrities on TV. She also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother last year, so she’s still open to reality shows.

She may be older now, but we’re betting Osbourne would pick apart anyone she was suspicious of – even if they were completely innocent.

David Tennant

David Tennant would one of the most famous contestants on The Celebrity Traitors (Credit: ITV)

Age: 54

54 Why they’re famous: Actor

Actor Traitor or Faithful: Faithful

David Tennant would be a definite “big dog” in The Celebrity Traitors season 2. He played the best version of Doctor Who (sorry to the fans who disagree, but it’s true), and he’s a world-famous actor who’s constantly working on new UK TV projects.

There’s not much we need to do to sell him; you probably read his name and thought, “Oh yeah, he’d be great.”

Could they bag him? He’s an in-demand, busy star, but his career is arguably indebted to the BBC. If he appeared in The Celebrity Traitors season 2, it could be even better than the first series.

Read more: Jonathan Ross admits watching The Celebrity Traitors makes him so ‘stressed’ he comfort eats

What are the odds for stars signing up for the Celebrity Traitors season 2 cast?

Even though these are our list of favourites, there are already casting odds for the second series!

ED! received exclusive odds, and the list of names may or may not surprise you.

Graham Norton is a hot favourite, followed by Rebekah Vardy and Danny Dyer, as well as Katie Price. But Strictly stars Ellie Goldstein, La Voix and Amber Davies also feature on the list. It’s believed they could sign up after their success on the dancing competition this year.

Even controversial star Thomas Skinner has been named as a contender, according to the odds.

Only time will tell if any of these famous names will be faithfuls or traitors in an upcoming series if it’s confirmed by the BBC!

The Celebrity Traitors: The Final airs at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday November 6, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’re watching The Celebrity Traitors final?