The Celebrity Traitors final is back on TV tonight after a schedule shake-up – and here’s what time you can finally find out who won.

The finale episode of the hit celebrity edition is only hours away. Fans will be over the moon it’s back after the show didn’t air last night.

The BBC hit show has been running each Wednesday and Thursday but was taken off the schedule for the brand new series of Shetland yesterday evening.

Viewers weren’t happy over the schedule change after they were left waiting a week to find out who wins The Celebrity Traitors in the final. But, the countdown begins as the finale episode is just around the corner.

The Celebrity Traitors is on tonight after a very long wait (Credit: BBC)

Who is left in The Celebrity Traitors?

There are two Traitors left standing; Alan Carr and Cat Burns. They have kept their place in the show despite fellow Traitor, Jonathan Ross, being rumbled last week.

Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed and David Ogulosa are the last three Faithfuls in the competition. Tonight, it will be judgement day. Joe has already worked out Alan and Cat are the Traitors, but can he convince Nick and David of it to win the show?

Last night, the BBC parked a massive truck outside Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament. A video screen showed Alan and Cat in their Traitors cloaks alongside Guy Fawkes.

A caption on the screen read: “The greatest Traitors since Guy Fawkes?” The clip was shared on Instagram with the words: “The Celebrity Traitors stops by the Houses of Parliament.

“Famous… and faithful? An all-star cast are ready to play the ultimate game of deceit and betrayal. The fingerless gloves are ON – let the mind games begin!”

Alan Carr and Cat Burns are the final Traitors

Alan has said he “can’t believe” he has made it to the final of The Celebrity Traitors.

Ahead of the show’s conclusion, he admitted: “It feels amazing to be in the final, I think me and the entire nation didn’t believe I would get through the first Round Table let alone be in the final five. What a journey!! I would do it all again in a heartbeat.”

Cat added: “It feels amazing to be a finalist. I’ve been a super fan of the show for a while, I’ve watched literally all the episodes from previous series so I backed myself but I know how unpredictable it can be so I went in, decided to be myself and just hope for the best.”

Honest Faithfuls Joe, David and Nick have also had their say.

Retired rugby player Joe has described the experience as a “privilege”. He added: “I didn’t think I’d get on the show let alone make it to the final!”

Nick admits he also didn’t think he would make it to the final, adding: “I slightly underestimated the reach of the show. I knew obviously it was a popular show, I’m a big fan. I didn’t anticipate quite how many people would be tuned in.”

David, meanwhile, has questioned his place in the final, too. He has said: “I never thought I would get to the final, and the way I’ve played so far I probably didn’t deserve to get to the final. It’s so random but an amazing game because so much of it is chance as well as strategy.”

The Celebrity Traitors final airs tonight (Credit: BBC)

What time is The Celebrity Traitors final on tonight?

The BBC has shared a new statement confirming tonight’s Celebrity Traitors final. In keeping with the Guy Fawkes theme, a spokesperson said: “Remember remember that The Celebrity Traitors concludes on Thursday 6th November!

“The celebrities have been playing for the chance to win up to £100,000 for their chosen charities, but will the Faithful banish all of the Traitors to secure victory, or will the Traitors manage to deceive until the bitter end?”

The celebrities have not yet revealed which charities they are playing for. But there will be one final Mission to increase that prize pot.

The Celebrity Traitors starts at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It is a bumper 70 minutes long, so ends at 10.10pm. Ed Gamble will follow straight after with The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked.

Claudia Winkleman will be on Uncloaked to share her thoughts on the series. The cast will be there too. Grab the snacks, there’s not long left to wait!

Finale episode leaked online

Fans are already left furious over the news that the finale episode was leaked online yesterday. The Celebrity Traitors final episode was accidentally uploaded on Canadian streaming service Crave on Wednesday.

It was reportedly taken down after an hour but hundreds of viewers managed to watch it and find out the winners before it was removed.

There were also reports that it was seen in New Zealand as well. While the BBC was not behind the mistake, they have urged fans not to discuss the winners online to avoid spoiling the outcome for others.

A spokesperson from the BBC told Entertainment Daily: “We kindly ask anyone who thinks they know the outcome of The Celebrity Traitors to keep whatever they believe they know to themselves.

“Please avoid sharing potential spoilers so that the millions of fans who have been faithfully following every twist and turn of the series can enjoy the final this evening.”

The Celebrity Traitors starts at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight, November 6, 2025.

