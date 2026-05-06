Princess Anne’s ‘words’ about her hat at King Charles’ coronation after Prince Harry claims

Princess Anne’s standout hat at King Charles’ coronation quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the historic day, but behind the viral chatter there was reportedly a practical concern raised by the Princess Royal herself.

At the time, her bold red feathered bicorn hat drew plenty of attention during the service at Westminster Abbey. Viewers on social media were quick to suggest it may have blocked Prince Harry’s view, fuelling speculation about ongoing tensions within the royal family.

The moment soon took on a life of its own online, with memes and commentary circulating in the days after the coronation.

Princess Anne at King Charles’ coronation (Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock)

Princess Anne’s hat at King Charles’ coronation

More detail has since emerged in Robert Hardman’s book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, which documented the early period of the King’s reign.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the book explored the planning behind the landmark occasion, including discussion around Princess Anne’s seating and attire.

According to the account, Prince Harry sat in the third row of the royal section, positioned directly behind his aunt, who kept the eye-catching hat on throughout proceedings.

Hardman made clear that suggestions the arrangement was deliberate are wide of the mark, noting that such considerations would not influence official planning decisions.

Princess Anne is said to have addressed the issue herself, explaining: “The hat was an interesting question. I said: ‘Are you sure you want me to keep the hat on? Because it’s quite a decent-sized hat.’ And the answer was yes. There you go. Not my choice.”

The book also indicated that her position was selected with logistics in mind, allowing her to leave swiftly when required rather than to obstruct anyone’s view.

Anne was sat in front of Prince Harry at the coronation (Credit: Pool/Shutterstock)

Harry and Anne’s interaction at coronation

There was also a brief moment between Princess Anne and Prince Harry during the ceremony that did not go unnoticed.

Footage captured a short exchange, with a lip-reading expert later suggesting the duke reassured his aunt.

He was reportedly seen saying: “I don’t mind,” and encouraging her to “sit at the front,” in what appeared to be a light-hearted interaction despite the wider speculation.

I said: ‘Are you sure you want me to keep the hat on? Because it’s quite a decent-sized hat.’

Hardman’s book goes on to touch on the relationship between the pair, including Princess Anne’s role in welcoming Harry to Balmoral following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The duke previously reflected on the moment in his memoir, Spare, describing how his aunt greeted him warmly at the Scottish estate.

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He wrote: “Hunched against the cold, I hurried into the foyer. Aunt Anne was there to greet me. I hugged her. Where’s Pa and Willy? And Camilla? Gone to Birkhall, she said. She asked if I wanted to see Granny. Yes… I do. She led me upstairs, to Granny’s bedroom. I braced myself, went in.”

While the hat may have sparked a flurry of online debate, the details now suggest there was no hidden agenda behind the moment, only careful planning and a touch of royal practicality on a historic day.

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