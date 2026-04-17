Prince William’s ‘words’ to brother Harry at Philip’s funeral service amid rift

Prince William was reportedly seen whispering to Prince Harry during Prince Philip’s funeral, in what has long been viewed as a rare moment of contact during one of the most strained periods in their relationship.

The brothers both attended Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17, 2021, a notably subdued service due to COVID-19 restrictions. Harry made the long journey from the United States to be present for the occasion.

But behind the formal black attire and carefully observed ceremony, tensions were said to be running high. William and Harry’s reported fallout had reached a particularly difficult point in the weeks leading up to the service, just after Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview aired.

That televised conversation, broadcast in March 2021, saw the couple open up about their experiences within the royal family, just a year after stepping back from royal duties.

William and Harry attended their grandfather’s funeral (Credit: POOL supplied by Splash News)

Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview and the fallout before Prince Philip’s death

During the Oprah interview, Harry and Meghan made a series of serious claims about their time within the royal family. One of the most widely discussed moments saw them allege there had been “concerns and conversations” within the family about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be when he was born.

Harry also said he had been financially cut off by his family in the “first quarter” of 2020, while describing both King Charles and Prince William as being “trapped within the system” of royal life.

The broadcast caused major shockwaves at the palace. A Buckingham Palace statement, understood to reflect Queen Elizabeth II’s response, said the family was saddened by how difficult Harry and Meghan’s experiences had been.

It added that the issues raised, particularly around race, were concerning, and that while “some recollections may vary”, they would be taken seriously and dealt with privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie were described as much-loved family members.

Since then, relations between Harry and the wider royal family have remained under strain, with reports suggesting he and William are not currently on speaking terms.

Prince Philip’s funeral service took place on April 17, 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William’s ‘words’ to Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral

At the funeral itself, William and Harry were seen keeping their distance as they followed the procession for their grandfather.

However, after the service in Windsor, the pair were later observed speaking briefly, marking a rare public interaction during a period of deep division.

At the time, lip readers quoted by the Express claimed Harry told William the service “was as he wanted”, referring to their grandfather’s funeral. William is said to have replied: “Yes, it was great, wasn’t it.”

The entire exchange was brief, with no clear sign of any lasting reconciliation between the brothers in that moment.

More recently, a body language expert suggested that Catherine, Princess of Wales, may have played a subtle role in managing the atmosphere between them during the funeral day.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Judi James said that while many had hoped grief might bring the brothers closer, there was “no hint of connection” between William and Harry during the service itself.

She added that it was during the walk back afterwards that Catherine appeared to step in more actively, helping to guide the situation as the family moved in a more informal formation.

How Kate ‘took control’ of the situation

According to Judi James, Catherine was later seen walking alongside Harry and speaking with him before appearing to “firmly and deftly” guide him back into position beside William.

Read more: Prince Harry reveals the heartbreaking moment he knew royal life wasn’t for him

In what she described as a particularly poignant moment, Catherine then reportedly stepped back, allowing the brothers to walk together and speak privately.

While the funeral itself was marked by distance and restraint, these small interactions have continued to fuel public interest in whether the moment might have offered a brief opening between the brothers during a deeply fractured time.

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