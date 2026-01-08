Prince Harry’s claim about William ‘screaming’ at him during Megxit meeting

Prince Harry has previously claimed his relationship with Prince William hit a dramatic breaking point during talks over Megxit, alleging his brother screamed and shouted at him during a tense family meeting.

January 8 marks six years since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced they were stepping back from their roles as working royals in 2020. The decision sent shockwaves through the royal family and continues to fuel headlines today.

Since stepping away from royal life, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken openly about their experiences inside the monarchy. That included their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. It aired in 2022 and offered an unfiltered look at events behind palace walls.

In episode five of the six-part documentary, Prince Harry alleged his brother became angry during a meeting held shortly after Megxit was announced.

Prince Harry claimed William ‘screamed’ during Megxit meeting

Harry recalled a January 2020 meeting with senior members of the royal family at Sandringham, held after he and Meghan made their intentions clear. He attended alone, with Meghan not invited, something Harry described as a deliberate decision.

It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that were simply not true.

According to the Duke of Sussex, he had a few possible options for how his future role could look.

‘It was very terrifying’

Harry explained that option one was remaining fully within the royal system, while option five meant walking away completely. He said he went with option three, described as “half in, half out”.

This would have allowed him and Meghan to pursue their own work while continuing to support his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“But it became very clear that goal was not up for discussion or debate,” Harry said. “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that were simply not true.”

“And, you know, my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” he added.

Harry talks William ‘rift’

Harry went on to share his view of the late queen’s position during the meeting, suggesting her focus remained firmly on protecting the institution.

“You have to understand that from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things,” he said. “And her ultimate mission, goal, slash responsibility is the institution.”

The duke also spoke candidly about the lasting impact the situation has had on his bond with his brother.

“The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother,” he said. “So that he’s now on the institution side. And part of that I get, I understand, that’s his inheritance.

“So to some extent, it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of the institution.”

Years later, it is believed William and Harry’s relationship remains strained. While Harry met with his father, King Charles, for a private tea at Clarence House last September, reports suggest William did not attend.

Representatives for Kensington Palace have been contacted for comment.

