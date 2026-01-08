Queen Camilla’s ‘urgent’ warning as her book club charity celebrates fifth anniversary

Queen Camilla has been reflecting on a milestone moment for her much-loved Reading Room book club charity, as it officially turns five. What began as a lockdown passion project has grown into a global initiative, but the queen says the mission now feels more pressing than ever.

The Queen’s Reading Room was formally launched by Her Majesty in 2023. But its roots go back to 2021, when it was founded during the COVID-19 lockdown. The charity exists to celebrate and promote the power and benefits of reading. This is something Queen Camilla has championed for decades.

Now 78, Her Majesty marked the fifth anniversary by praising how far the charity has come. She also issued an “urgent” warning that global reading rates are currently at their “very lowest”.

Queen Camilla’s Reading Room charity was founded five years ago (Credit: Photo by Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Queen Camilla issues ‘urgent’ warning amid book club charity anniversary

Speaking to the Press Association, Queen Camilla looked back on the early days of the project. She said: “Five years ago, I founded a book club in lockdown, in the hope that others might derive as much enjoyment from good literature as I do.

“Since those humble beginnings, that book club has grown into a global charity, supporting a community of book lovers, united by a shared belief in the power of reading.”

She did not shy away from the challenges ahead. She added: “At a time when global reading rates are at their very lowest, my charity’s mission feels more urgent than ever.”

The queen went on to say she was immensely proud of what the Reading Room has already achieved. “I am so proud of what my charity has achieved, reaching millions of people, staging remarkable events and partnering with incredible organisations to bring books to people who need them most,” she said.

She also highlighted the charity’s research. Camilla said this backed up what many readers instinctively feel.

She said: “Its groundbreaking research has confirmed what many of us always felt: reading truly changes how we perceive, how we think and how we connect. At a time when global reading rates are at their very lowest, my charity’s mission feels more urgent than ever. Books do make life better, and this is only the beginning.”

Camilla has a passion for reading (Credit: Cover Images)

The Queen’s Reading Room work

Queen Camilla has done much work connected to her book club and literary charity. The Reading Room has steadily expanded its reach and influence.

The charity’s mission is to “seek to discover and celebrate the unique power of books to improve brain health, mental health and social connection” through what it describes as “groundbreaking neuroscientific research”.

At a time when global reading rates are at their very lowest, my charity’s mission feels more urgent than ever.

In a statement on the charity’s website, Queen Camilla has spoken warmly about her lifelong relationship with books. “With their extraordinary power to educate and inspire, books – from authors around the globe – have enriched my life since I was a child,” she said.

“It has therefore been such a joy to watch my Reading Room grow over the years into a thriving book community.

“Now a charity, I hope that we, together with our partners, can foster in adults and children alike a lifelong love of literature and connect more people with that special magic that can only be found in the leaves of a book.”

Camilla often hosts receptions linked to her book charity (Credit: Photo by Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Charity events

Queen Camilla regularly hosts receptions and events linked to the charity. These help to bring together authors, readers and community groups.

The Queen’s Reading Room Festival has grown into one of the UK’s most celebrated literary events, combining live programming with grassroots initiatives to champion the joy of books.

Alongside this, the charity has launched a podcast described as a “place for book lovers”. She also introduced the Reading Room Medal. It honours individuals who have “championed reading, books and literature in communities around the UK”.

As the Reading Room enters its next chapter, Queen Camilla has made clear that she sees this anniversary not as a finish line, but as a call to keep turning the page.

