King Charles and Queen Camilla’s ‘personal birthday gift’ for Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton will mark her 44th birthday on January 9, and fresh insight from a former royal butler suggests the day will be quietly meaningful rather than flashy.

From an intimate family meal to deeply personal presents, the Princess of Wales is expected to be surrounded by thoughtful gestures from King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William. This includes the kind of sentimental touches the royals have become known for.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked closely with King Charles, has lifted the lid on how birthdays are usually handled behind palace doors.

He also shared what Kate might realistically receive when her big day arrives.

The Princess of Wales will celebrate her 44th birthday this Friday (Credit: Chryslene Caillaud/PsnewZ/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

How Kate Middleton’s birthday is likely to be celebrated

“All royal birthdays are celebrated in some shape and form,” Harrold explained to Heart Bingo.

While large-scale parties are rare, he said the king typically marks family birthdays with a “private dinner”.

According to Harrold, it is “almost guaranteed” that King Charles will host something for his daughter-in-law.

“There’ll be a celebration, and food-wise, she’ll be eating some of the things that she likes,” he said.

Behind the scenes, palace staff help ensure everything runs without a hitch.

“If the king does put on a dinner for Kate, it’d be the butlers and maybe people drafted… to come and help,” Harrold explained, adding that these occasions are always planned with care. “It certainly would have been discussed over the last few weeks.”

Royal experts have suggested that she may receive a personal gift from her in-laws (Credit: Cover Images)

The ‘personal’ gift Kate could receive from King Charles and Queen Camilla

When it comes to presents, Harrold believes Kate is likely to receive something especially personal from the king.

“The king would normally give a personal gift – something from his private collection of things that he likes to give people. It could also be something personal to do with his mother or grandmother,” he revealed.

That gift could even come from the Royal Collection. Or it might be something far simpler but just as meaningful, such as “a bench or some roses for her garden”. As Harrold made clear, the focus is always sentiment rather than luxury.

It could also be something personal to do with his mother or grandmother.

Queen Camilla is also expected to be involved, with Harrold noting that “the king and queen would definitely give a joint gift”.

He added that when Charles was Prince of Wales, he often chose items featuring personal insignia depending on the recipient. That same thoughtful approach is likely to continue now he is king.

The Prince of Wales is likely to get Kate a special gift (Credit: Cover Images)

What Prince William might buy Kate for her birthday

As for what Prince William could gift Kate, Harrold expects a mix of romance and light-hearted fun.

“It could either be something jewellery-based, or it could be something that she needs for the home,” he said, before adding that humour often plays a role. “The royals like to give silly presents.”

Those playful gifts are rarely the only offering, though. Harrold suggested they are usually paired with something more indulgent, such as a piece of jewellery or even a luxury holiday.

As Kate turns 44, it seems her birthday will be marked in the same way she approaches royal life, quietly, personally and with family at the heart of it.

Read more: Princess Kate and Prince William were ‘urged not to have another child’ before Louis pregnancy in open letter

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.