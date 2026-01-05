Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘more united than ever’ in their marriage after cancer ordeal, says royal author

Prince William and his wife, Kate, Princess of Wales, are said to be stronger than ever in their marriage following her cancer battle, according to a royal expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales endured an incredibly difficult 2024 after Kate was diagnosed with cancer. During that period, Princess Catherine, 43, stepped back from public duties to focus on her treatment, putting family firmly first.

Early last year, the Princess of Wales shared the positive news that she was in remission. Since then, she has gradually begun returning to royal work, carefully easing back into her role.

But behind the scenes, the experience has seemingly had a profound impact on their marriage. One royal expert believes that Kate’s illness brought William and Kate even closer, strengthening the bond between them.

‘A proper partnership’

Royal author and commentator Katie Nicholl has spoken about how the couple’s relationship has evolved. This April marks 15 years since William and Kate married in a globally watched ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Speaking to OK!, Nicholl said: “William and Kate look more united today than ever. They are a proper partnership, and theirs is a marriage based on friendship, love and mutual respect. They’ve been to hell and back in the past year or two, but they look very, very strong together, and they are clearly very in love.”

She added: “Going through cancer can make or break a couple, but we’ve heard William speak so movingly and openly about his love for his wife, and his admiration for everything she’s been through and navigated.

“He’s spoken very candidly about 2024 being the toughest year of his life. He didn’t know if he was going to lose his wife and the mother of his children, and that is an awful place to be.”

What Prince William has said about Kate’s cancer battle

Towards the end of 2024, the Prince of Wales spoke publicly about the strain of the past year while on a solo visit to South Africa.

Alongside Kate’s health worries, William was also supporting his father after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. The king continues to receive treatment this year, although he has recently confirmed it will be reduced.

Prince William told reporters at the time: “It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

“I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been brutal.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton approach 15 years of marriage

Despite the challenges, 2026 brings a significant milestone for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

On April 29, they will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary, marking another chapter in a relationship that has faced intense public scrutiny and private hardship.

Last year, to mark their 14th anniversary, William and Kate visited the Isle of Mull in Scotland. The couple shared a rare and intimate photo showing them with their arms around each other beside a loch, gazing out at the dramatic Scottish scenery.

They captioned the image: “Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome. W & C.”

