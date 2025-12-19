Why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Adelaide Cottage home was ‘place of suffering’

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently moved out of their Adelaide Cottage home to a new home in Windsor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have moved into Forest Lodge. It has eight bedrooms and is nestled in Windsor Great Park.

Now, one royal author has weighed in on the Wales family’s former home and why it became a place of “pain”.

After a tough few years, Prince William and Kate Middleton have said goodbye to Adelaide Cottage (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Adelaide Cottage became ‘place of pain’

William and Kate moved into Adelaide Cottage in 2022, hoping for privacy and proximity to their children’s new school.

But just days into the school term, Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, casting a shadow over their new beginning. The years that followed became some of the most challenging they had faced, both privately and in the public eye.

The Sussex drama soon took centre stage. In late 2022 and early 2023, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries and memoir, Spare, further deepened tensions within the family. The projects both contained damning allegations about the monarchy.

Then, 2024 brought even more pain. King Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis in the February. Meanwhile, Kate also privately began treatment for her own cancer diagnosis.

After such rough times, it’s perfectly understandable they would want a new place.

With each passing event, Adelaide Cottage became less of a sanctuary and more of a reminder of what the family had endured it seems.

“Adelaide Cottage was a place of pain, suffering and sadness,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told PEOPLE. “After such rough times, it’s perfectly understandable they would want a new place.”

The couple’s recent move signals not only a change of address but a reset for the family of five. Forest Lodge is reportedly expected to serve as their “forever home”, even after William ascends the throne.

For the couple, it’s a chance to rebuild in peace and give their kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, a fresh slate.

Adelaide Cottage reportedly became a “place of pain” for the couple after Kate’s cancer diagnosis (Credit: Cover Images)

Forest Lodge in Windsor

Their new home, Forest Lodge, is meant to offer a fresh beginning.

In August, an insider echoed this sentiment. “Over the last few years, while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage, there have been some really difficult times,” they told the BBC. “Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter. It’s a chance to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind.”

With space, privacy, and long-term stability, the property will allow them to create a nurturing environment focused on family.

