Prince William and Kate Middleton branded the ‘heart’ of the royal family amid new ‘leadership roles’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly being known as the “faces” of the royal family as they take on more and more public engagements.

With Prince William as heir to the throne, it’s no surprise that there is a lot of focus on his future. But it appears he and Kate are becoming more and more popular.

And now that Kate has been slowly stepping back into the working royal life after she had to take a step back to focus on her cancer journey, it appears the focus could be on her and William.

The couple are becoming the ‘face’ of the royal family (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘leadership roles’

Speaking to GB News, royal biographer Catherine Mayer explained: “William and Kate are showcased as being not just the future of the monarchy but its absolute heart.

“They are becoming the face of state visits. And they are taking on a leadership role.”

Catherine admitted that with all of Kate’s work, she “looks like” the “idea of a future queen”.

It comes as Kate and William attended the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace with their family, where Kate matched with her 10-year-old daughter, Charlotte.

Not only that, but she and William have been attending all of the state visits, making trips, and even hosting her annual Christmas concert again.

This year’s lunch marked Kate’s return to the lunch following her absence to focus on her cancer treatment last year.

Last year, King Charles also faced his own cancer journey, which he has just recently given an update on, and he also scaled down his duties for a while.

Instead, Prince William stepped up and took on more responsibilities. And throughout this year, he has spoken about how 2024 was the “hardest year” he has ever had. However, Kate began re-entering working life and ever since, fans have been thrilled to have her back.

And then, in September, a royal commentator told OK! that William taking the throne may not actually be that far away.

Author and commentator Kate Nicholl said: “The crown will never have felt closer to the prince than it does now. His father’s illness has been a stark reminder that it is his turn next. And it may not be too far in the distant future.”

Kate went on to say that William is “absolutely prepared” for the role.

The couple have been taking on more work (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

What have the royal family been doing this year?

But also, Prince William and Kate’s children have been stepping up more in the royal family, making a lot more public appearances.

This year, Prince George, the eldest child of Kate and William, has been taking part in some events. In May, he attended a special tea party hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace where they honoured World War II veterans and their families. And during the event, he interacted with the veterans alongside his parents.

Then last month, he attended the Royal British Legion’s annual Festival of Remembrance, where he wowed fans.

Earlier this month, an insider claimed it was “time” to start preparing George for his royal future.

The source told Closer: “They have done their level best to let George has as normal a childhood as possible but it is now time to start the preparations.”

We are very excited to see what 2026 holds for Kate and Prince William – and the rest of the royal family. It could be a very good year for them all!

Read more: Prince William and Princess Kate’s 2025 Christmas card unveiled as fans gush

What do you think about Kate Middleton and Prince William becoming the face of the royal family? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!