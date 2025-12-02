‘Preparations’ set to start over Prince George’s royal future as king

A “real shift” is happening over Prince George when it comes to his future as king, according to a new report.

As the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, he’s second in line to the throne behind his father. His grandfather, King Charles, became monarch in September 2022.

Next year, George will turn 13. With the milestone approaching, speculation is swirling over George’s next phase of education.

Prince George will turn 13 next year (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince George ‘shift’ happening to prepare him for king role in the future

This year has seen George take part in some big royal events. In May, he attended a special tea party hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace, where they honoured World War II veterans and their families.

George interacted with the veterans alongside his parents, leaving fans gushing over his behaviour.

He’ll be 13 next year, so they believe he’s ready.

In November, George accompanied his mother to attend the Royal British Legion’s annual Festival of Remembrance. Wearing a suit and shaking hands with guests, Prince George once again wowed fans.

An insider has claimed that William and Kate have “done their level best to let George have as normal a childhood as possible”.

However, now, the source said that it’s “time to start the preparations”.

Prince George joined his royal relatives for the Remembrance festival last month (Credit: BBC)

‘Wants to make his parents proud’

Speaking to Closer, the source claimed: “They have done their level best to let George have as normal a childhood as possible but it’s now time to start the preparations.

“He’ll be 13 next year, so they believe he’s ready. You can feel a real shift happening with George, it’s clear he’s starting to fully grasp his place in the bigger picture and what’s wonderful is that he doesn’t seem to be daunted by it.”

They added: “Luckily he’s the type of kid that wants to make his parents proud. And he does. The way he handled himself for the Remembrance outing was impeccable, he earned full marks from everyone that observed him and by all accounts he’s going to be attending a lot more official engagements in the coming months.”

Rumours have suggested George could attend Eton next year (Credit: Cover Images)

Will George attend Eton College?

George currently attends Lambrook School in Berkshire. His younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, also go there.

But when he turns 13 next summer, George will be leaving Lambrook. But where he’ll go next has been widely speculated about.

According to some royal experts, Eton College remains the top choice. Prince William attended there as a young boy too.

However, Kensington Palace has yet to confirm which school Prince George will attend.

Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment.

